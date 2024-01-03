en English
Japan

Japan Poll Highlights Top Completed Manga Series of the Past 15 Years

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
A wave of excitement has swept across Japan and the world as a public poll identifies the top completed manga series of the past 15 years. The poll, conducted by Comic Natalie, a renowned Japanese manga-focused website, triggered a surge in online discussions and social media buzz. The poll, which considered manga series concluded between 2008 and 2023, witnessed an overwhelming response with over 60,000 votes cast.

Top Five Manga Series

Garnering the most votes and emerging as the fan-favorites were the series ‘Golden Kamuy’, ‘Mob Psycho 100’, ‘Gintama’, ‘Attack on Titan’, and ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’. Each of these manga series has carved its unique niche in the hearts of fans, and their influence extends well beyond the boundaries of Japan.

‘Golden Kamuy’, the series that topped the poll, is a unique historical drama with complex characters that has captured the imagination of readers. Despite not being as well-known internationally, the series has a dedicated following and is set to widen its influence with a live-action adaptation premiere in Japan. Its creator, Satoru Noda, expressed surprise and gratitude at the series’s top position in the poll.

International Success of Manga

‘Attack on Titan’ and ‘Mob Psycho 100’ have both achieved phenomenal success globally, largely propelled by their popular anime adaptations. These series have left an indelible mark on the international entertainment landscape, with ‘Attack on Titan’ creating a sensation with its gripping storyline and visually stunning anime series.

‘Fullmetal Alchemist’, another fan-favorite, is revered as a classic in the manga and anime world. Its exceptional anime adaptation has been instrumental in disseminating its popularity across the globe.

‘Gintama’, a unique blend of science fiction and humor, enjoys a loyal cult following. The series has managed to retain its popularity over the years, a testament to its engaging content and character development.

Reflecting Global Popularity

The results of the poll provide a snapshot of fan preferences and the significant impact these manga series have had on the global entertainment industry. The international success of these series underscores the increasing acceptance and popularity of manga as a medium of storytelling. This poll has ignited discussions among fans on online platforms, reinforcing the significant role manga plays in shaping the global entertainment narrative.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

