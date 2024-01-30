Japan Phases Out Outdated Media for Official Submissions

Japan, a nation famed for its technological advancement, is making strides towards modernizing its bureaucratic processes. The country is phasing out the requirement of using outdated physical media such as floppy disks and CD-ROMs for official government document submissions. This move is set to revolutionize efficiency across various sectors, given the obsolescence of such media.
A Push Towards Modernization
In 2022, Minister of Digital Affairs, Taro Kono, initiated a campaign to discontinue the use of outdated forms of physical media across government departments. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), leading the charge, announced that after the current year, it would no longer require floppy disks for 34 ordinances and would also halt the use of CD-ROMs for several procedures.
The Challenge of Transition
Despite these significant steps, approximately 1,900 protocols in various government departments still necessitate the use of outdated media, including floppy disks, CD-ROMs, and even MiniDiscs. These are used in critical sectors such as utilities, mining, and defense. The scarcity of floppy disks, with Sony ceasing sales in 2011, and their limited storage capacity are some factors driving this modernization effort.
Global Trend in Phasing Out Outdated Technology
While some industries, such as aviation and medical fields, continue to utilize floppy disks, Japan's move aligns with a broader global trend. This trend is evident with the US government discontinuing the use of floppy disks for nuclear weapon coordination in 2019, signifying the world's march towards technological progression. Japan's initiative, although ambitious, represents a significant step towards streamlining bureaucratic processes and driving efficiency.