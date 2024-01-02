en English
Disaster

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories Following New Year’s Day Earthquake

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
In a statement of resilience against the forces of nature, Japan’s Meteorological Agency lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan. This comes in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year’s Day. The quake claimed at least eight lives, a number that could potentially rise in the coming days.

Impact and Aftermath

The earthquake left a significant trail of damage in its wake. Wajima City was one of the hardest-hit areas, reporting tsunami waves over 120 centimeters and a devastating fire that destroyed over 100 stores and houses. The tremors also led to the collapse of a seven-story building. Across the affected regions, more than 50 reports of collapsed houses came in, with emergency services scrambling to rescue trapped individuals. Injuries have been reported across four prefectures, including Niigata and Toyama, amounting to dozens of victims.

Aftershocks and Infrastructure Damage

More than 100 aftershocks have been detected since the initial quake. Officials have warned that strong aftershocks could occur in the next week, particularly in the following two to three days. Infrastructure suffered severely with broken highways in Ishikawa and cracked roads and broken water pipes in Toyama Prefecture. In the wake of the disaster, over 32,000 people had to spend the night in evacuation shelters.

Power Outages and Disruptions

The Hokuriku Electric Power Company was compelled to shut down two generators at its Nanao Ota thermal power plant. Consequently, over 44,000 households in Ishikawa Prefecture are currently without power. In an encouraging sign, nuclear facilities in the region have not reported significant irregularities. However, the Shinkansen bullet train services on the Hokuriku and Joetsu lines were partially suspended, and mobile phone services in the affected region were disrupted.

As Japan enters the New Year amid chaos and uncertainty, the resilience of its citizens and the efficiency of its disaster management systems are being severely tested. Yet, history has shown that the nation has the fortitude to withstand such adversities and emerge stronger.

Disaster Japan
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

