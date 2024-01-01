en English
Japan

Japan Jolted by Series of Earthquakes: An Urgent Reminder of Seismic Threats

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Japan Jolted by Series of Earthquakes: An Urgent Reminder of Seismic Threats

Japan, a nation known for its resilience in the face of natural disasters, once again faced the fury of nature as it was hit by a series of 21 earthquakes, each with a magnitude of 4.0 or higher. These seismic events, monitored by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), served as a stark reminder of Japan’s position along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a region notorious for its high tectonic activity, including frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A Major Seismic Event

The quakes set off a chain of dire consequences, including tsunami warnings along Japan’s western coastline and in multiple Russian regions. One of these earthquakes, reaching a magnitude of 7.5, triggered waves of up to 57 centimeters in specific areas and raised concerns of waves as high as five meters along the Japanese coast. These occurrences led to power outages affecting more than 36,000 households in parts of western Japan.

Impact and Response

Reports of damage began to emerge, including a house crumbling under the quake’s impact and a significant power outage affecting nearly 37,000 households. In response to this, the JMA issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings for the rest of Honshu, Japan’s primary island. The government urged people in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground immediately. In the face of this potent threat, some residents were evacuated to stadiums.

Aftermath and Preparedness

Following this series of earthquakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, Japan downgraded its highest-level tsunami alert. The aftershocks could continue to impact the same area over the coming days. In an effort to ensure safety, the Japanese government set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them quickly to residents. This move marked the first time since the 2011 disaster that a tsunami warning of this magnitude was issued.

The sequence of earthquakes on the first day of 2024 serves as a stark reminder of the significant earthquake in 2011, which claimed nearly 20,000 lives and led to multiple meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant. While no deaths or injuries have been confirmed from the recent quakes, they underscore the importance of earthquake preparedness and resilient infrastructure in Japan, a nation constantly in the shadow of seismic threats.

Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

