Japan Hit by 155 Earthquakes in a Day, PM Kishida Says ‘Numerous Casualties’

In a devastating turn of events, a significant earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.6 rattled Japan on January 2, 2024. The quake’s epicenter was in the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, resulting in widespread damage, fatalities, and disruption. Tsunami waves of about 1 meter hit the western coast, sending shockwaves of panic and prompting immediate evacuations.

Impact and Aftermath

The earthquake was a severe blow to the region, causing the death of at least a dozen people and destruction of buildings and major roads. Power outages and water supply issues have further compounded the crisis. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders to over 97,000 people, and while tsunami warnings have been lifted, tens of thousands of households are still without power or water.

Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Over 140 aftershocks have been recorded, and authorities warned of more potential tremors. Rescue operations have been complicated by damaged infrastructure, with thousands of emergency personnel deployed to aid in recovery efforts. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that reaching affected areas is challenging, and aerial surveys have revealed extensive damage.

International Response and Local Adjustments

President Joe Biden of the United States offered support to Japan in the aftermath of the disaster. The Emperor and Empress of Japan canceled their New Year appearance, and Prime Minister Kishida postponed his New Year shrine visit. The Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities at nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, and companies in the region, including Kokusai Electric, are assessing damage and planning for operational resumption.

The quake serves as a grim reminder of the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the immense human cost associated with them. As Japan grapples with the aftermath of this calamity, the resilience of its people is once again being put to the test.