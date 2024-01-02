en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Hit by 155 Earthquakes in a Day, PM Kishida Says ‘Numerous Casualties’

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:12 pm EST
Japan Hit by 155 Earthquakes in a Day, PM Kishida Says ‘Numerous Casualties’

In a devastating turn of events, a significant earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.6 rattled Japan on January 2, 2024. The quake’s epicenter was in the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture, resulting in widespread damage, fatalities, and disruption. Tsunami waves of about 1 meter hit the western coast, sending shockwaves of panic and prompting immediate evacuations.

Impact and Aftermath

The earthquake was a severe blow to the region, causing the death of at least a dozen people and destruction of buildings and major roads. Power outages and water supply issues have further compounded the crisis. The Japanese government issued evacuation orders to over 97,000 people, and while tsunami warnings have been lifted, tens of thousands of households are still without power or water.

Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Over 140 aftershocks have been recorded, and authorities warned of more potential tremors. Rescue operations have been complicated by damaged infrastructure, with thousands of emergency personnel deployed to aid in recovery efforts. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that reaching affected areas is challenging, and aerial surveys have revealed extensive damage.

International Response and Local Adjustments

President Joe Biden of the United States offered support to Japan in the aftermath of the disaster. The Emperor and Empress of Japan canceled their New Year appearance, and Prime Minister Kishida postponed his New Year shrine visit. The Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities at nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, and companies in the region, including Kokusai Electric, are assessing damage and planning for operational resumption.

The quake serves as a grim reminder of the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the immense human cost associated with them. As Japan grapples with the aftermath of this calamity, the resilience of its people is once again being put to the test.

0
Disaster Japan
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

At least Six Lives Lost as 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

By Nitish Verma

Central Japan Rocked by Magnitude-7.6 Earthquake: Mass Evacuations Ordered

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Stranding Thousands

By Shivani Chauhan

Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan, Prompting Tsunami Warnings and Raising Readiness Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Flash Floods Rock Queensland's Gold Coast: A Community on Edge ...
@Australia · 3 hours
Flash Floods Rock Queensland's Gold Coast: A Community on Edge ...
heart comment 0
Beitbridge in Crisis: Inadequate Drainage System Leads to Catastrophic Flooding

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Beitbridge in Crisis: Inadequate Drainage System Leads to Catastrophic Flooding
Fire Ravages Historic Chateau du Grand-Serquigny in Normandy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fire Ravages Historic Chateau du Grand-Serquigny in Normandy
West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported
Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
21 mins
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
43 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
44 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
2 hours
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
2 hours
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
2 hours
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2 hours
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
2 hours
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
2 hours
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
7 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app