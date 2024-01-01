en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan: Highest-Level Tsunami Alert Dropped, Coastal Residents Advised Not to Return Home

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Japan: Highest-Level Tsunami Alert Dropped, Coastal Residents Advised Not to Return Home

On Monday, Japan was rocked by a series of powerful earthquakes, the largest registering a magnitude of 7.6, unleashing a wave of damage and fear along the west coast of the country’s main island, Honshu. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded more than a dozen tremors near Ishikawa Prefecture in the Japan Sea, prompting the highest-level tsunami warning, stoking fears among residents still haunted by the memory of the catastrophic March 2011 tsunami.

Immediate Aftermath

The immediate fallout saw buildings collapse, a fire outbreak in Wajima city, and over 30,000 households plunged into darkness due to power outages. At least six homes were compromised with inhabitants trapped inside, while extensive road damage hampered rescue efforts and disrupted communications. The Shika nuclear power plant reported an affected power converter, although no irregularities were detected at other nuclear facilities.

(Read Also: Massive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings and Evacuation Orders in South Korea)

Response and Recovery

In response to the disaster, Japan dispatched 1,000 military personnel to aid rescue and recovery operations. Highways were closed, planes were turned back, services cancelled, and high-speed rail services suspended, causing significant disruption. The earthquake struck during a public holiday, causing worshippers to evacuate to nearby shelters. Tourists in the snow sports region of Nagano also felt the tremors.

(Read Also: Major Tsunami Warning Issued as 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan)

Ongoing Threats

Despite the lowering of the top-level tsunami alert, authorities advised coastal residents against returning home due to the continuing risk of deadly waves and potential aftershocks, expected to persist in the days to follow. The downgraded alert still indicated the possibility of tsunami waters reaching up to 3 meters (10 feet). As the nation grapples with the aftermath and braces for potential aftershocks, the specific number of casualties remains uncertain.

Read More

0
Japan
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tsunami Strikes Japan's West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquakes Shake Central Japan, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan: A Global Call to Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Jolted by Major Earthquake; Hobart Hurricanes Triumph in Big Bash League

By BNN Correspondents

Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake ...
@Japan · 24 mins
Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake ...
heart comment 0
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath

By Rizwan Shah

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath
Second Strong Earthquake Strikes Western Japan Amid Growing Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Second Strong Earthquake Strikes Western Japan Amid Growing Concerns
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Japan: A Look at Its Impact on Public Transportation

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Japan: A Look at Its Impact on Public Transportation
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan

By Rizwan Shah

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
1 min
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
2 mins
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
2 mins
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
2 mins
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
2 mins
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
4 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
4 mins
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
4 mins
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
12 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
30 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
37 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
41 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app