Japan: Highest-Level Tsunami Alert Dropped, Coastal Residents Advised Not to Return Home

On Monday, Japan was rocked by a series of powerful earthquakes, the largest registering a magnitude of 7.6, unleashing a wave of damage and fear along the west coast of the country’s main island, Honshu. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded more than a dozen tremors near Ishikawa Prefecture in the Japan Sea, prompting the highest-level tsunami warning, stoking fears among residents still haunted by the memory of the catastrophic March 2011 tsunami.

Immediate Aftermath

The immediate fallout saw buildings collapse, a fire outbreak in Wajima city, and over 30,000 households plunged into darkness due to power outages. At least six homes were compromised with inhabitants trapped inside, while extensive road damage hampered rescue efforts and disrupted communications. The Shika nuclear power plant reported an affected power converter, although no irregularities were detected at other nuclear facilities.

Response and Recovery

In response to the disaster, Japan dispatched 1,000 military personnel to aid rescue and recovery operations. Highways were closed, planes were turned back, services cancelled, and high-speed rail services suspended, causing significant disruption. The earthquake struck during a public holiday, causing worshippers to evacuate to nearby shelters. Tourists in the snow sports region of Nagano also felt the tremors.

Ongoing Threats

Despite the lowering of the top-level tsunami alert, authorities advised coastal residents against returning home due to the continuing risk of deadly waves and potential aftershocks, expected to persist in the days to follow. The downgraded alert still indicated the possibility of tsunami waters reaching up to 3 meters (10 feet). As the nation grapples with the aftermath and braces for potential aftershocks, the specific number of casualties remains uncertain.

