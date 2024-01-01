en English
Disaster

Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024
Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience

Japan was rattled on Monday by a severe earthquake that triggered over a metre-high tsunami waves, causing extensive damage across the country. The natural catastrophe led to the destruction of homes, sparked a significant fire, and triggered the closure of highways. Responding swiftly to the crisis, authorities issued a warning and advised residents to seek safety on higher grounds to evade the potential wrath of the tsunami.

Unleashing Havoc: The Natural Disaster

The 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture, located on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu. Media reports raised fears of two potential fatalities. The Wajima port experienced the brunt of the disaster, with waves reaching at least 1.2 meters (four feet) in height. Smaller tsunamis were reported in other areas, extending as far as the northern island of Hokkaido.

A series of potent earthquakes, the largest clocking a magnitude of 7.5, jolted Central Japan, triggering tsunami warnings and causing power blackouts in tens of thousands of homes. The tremors caused buildings to crumble, fires to erupt, and triggered tsunami alerts even as far as eastern Russia.

Emergency Response in Full Swing

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the coastal regions of western Japan. The defense ministry dispatched 1,000 military personnel to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. No deaths have been reported so far, but the risk of building collapses and landslides looms large due to powerful aftershocks. Waves of less than a meter were reported in various areas along Japan’s western coast and in eastern Russia.

Bracing for the Aftermath

Another powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.6, hit north-central Japan on New Year’s Day, triggering tsunami warnings with 3ft (1m) waves battering the west coast along the Sea of Japan. At least six people are trapped in collapsed buildings, and many houses have been reduced to rubble. Over 36,000 households are without power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. Government officials have urged residents to evacuate coastal areas as waves as high as 16.5ft (5m) are anticipated to hit the shoreline. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami waves underscore Japan’s susceptibility to seismic events and highlight the necessity of emergency preparedness in coastal regions.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

