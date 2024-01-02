en English
Japan

Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year’s Day Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year’s Day Earthquake

Japan is still feeling the effects of a large earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, both literally and figuratively. The nation is currently dealing with the fallout from a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that caused loss, destruction, and displacement. Following the calamity, hundreds of people are seeking safety in evacuation centres as they escape not only the seismic fallout but also the possibility of a tsunami.

Unleashing Tremors and Tragedy

The earthquake, the strongest to hit the region in over four decades, has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left numerous others injured. The force of the tremor caused significant damage to buildings, vehicles, and boats across multiple prefectures. Power outages and fires further added to the chaos, highlighting the destructive power of nature.

(Read Also: Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Aftershocks Expected)

A Nation Mobilizes

Amidst the devastation, Japan has responded swiftly and decisively. The Japanese military mobilized 1,000 soldiers to the disaster zones, assisting in rescue operations and the establishment of emergency shelters. These shelters have become a sanctuary for over 97,000 evacuees, providing them with safety and aid in these challenging times. The earthquake also prompted the suspension of bullet trains and cancellation of flights, indicating the widespread disruption caused by this natural disaster.

(Read Also: Japan Meteorological Agency Investigates Incorrect Earthquake Intensity Report , Apologizes for Error)

Tidal Warnings

The threat of a tsunami, triggered by the earthquake, has compounded the fears of an already traumatized population. Initial tsunami waves have already struck land, exacerbating the damage to buildings and leaving thousands without electricity. The country remains braced for possible waves up to five meters high, a chilling reminder of the devastating 2011 tsunami.

Despite the adversities, the spirit of resilience shines through. As relief and rescue operations continue, the focus remains squarely on the well-being of those affected. The earthquake has undeniably left its mark, but so too has the collective response of a nation determined to rebuild and recover.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

