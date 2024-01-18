Japan Gears Up for Lunar Landing in Strategic Space Move

In an ambitious move towards lunar exploration, Japan is gearing up to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface, a feat that would make it the fifth country in history to do so. The mission, led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is a significant step in the nation's broader strategic move to strengthen its capabilities in space and bolster its role in the international space community.

Advertisment

'Moon Sniper' Set for Lunar Touchdown

The mission, dubbed 'Moon Sniper', is scheduled for a Saturday touchdown on the moon's surface. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is JAXA's second lunar landing attempt, and aims to land within 100 meters of its target near the Shioli crater on the near side of the moon. The success of this mission could accelerate international space exploration and is part of Japan's partnership with the United States to counter China's growing space capabilities.

SLIM: A Precision Lunar Landing

Advertisment

The SLIM project aims to address challenges such as reducing launch costs and fuel consumption, with the ultimate goal of facilitating more frequent missions to the moon in the future. If successful, the technology demonstrated by this mission could give Japan an advantage in future international space missions. The probe will also investigate the lunar surface for water and other factors that could sustain life, which is considered crucial for long-term space exploration.

Japan's Strategic Move in Space

The lunar landing attempt is a part of Japan's broader strategic move to counter China's growing military and technological advancements in space. Japan is partnering with the United States, its close ally, to bolster its space capabilities. This partnership is aligned with Japan's security interests and the shared concerns about China's assertive space program. In addition to this, Japan also plans a joint unmanned lunar polar exploration with India in 2025, indicating its intent to play a significant role on the international space stage.