Japan Embraces Autonomous Driving to Combat Driver Shortage

Japan’s quest to address its driver shortage problem is paving the way for autonomous driving technology, as evident from a recent Kyodo News survey. A staggering 32 out of 47 Japanese prefectures are contemplating the employment of Level 4 autonomous buses, capable of complete automation under certain conditions. Meanwhile, 36 prefectures are weighing the benefits of Level 2 autonomous buses, which provide assistance in braking and acceleration but still necessitate a human driver.

Japan’s Road Traffic Law and Autonomous Vehicles

The drive towards these technologies is a direct consequence of Japan’s road traffic law amendments in April, which now allows Level 4 vehicles on public roads. This move comes in the wake of preparations for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, where these autonomous vehicles are expected to play a significant role.

Integration and Experimentation of Autonomous Buses

Fukui and Fukuoka prefectures are leading the charge by deciding to incorporate Level 4 buses into public transportation. However, the deployment will be strictly limited to specific areas and not spread across entire prefectures. The motivation behind this widespread consideration and adoption of autonomous vehicles is to tackle labor shortages and enhance transportation access in remote areas.

Safety Concerns and Public Perception

Despite the promising prospects, safety concerns loom large. This issue is underscored by minor collisions involving autonomous buses during trials in Fukui and Fukuoka. Public skepticism also adds to the challenges, with 40 percent of respondents in an MM Research Institute survey listing safety as a primary concern. However, experts like Takashi Hikasa, see a silver lining. They are optimistic about the potential of autonomous vehicles to reduce accidents triggered by human error while also acknowledging the possibility of new kinds of mistakes that this technology could introduce.

A recent study has explored the complex interplay of factors that influence the willingness to buy and perceived value of fully autonomous vehicles. The research, conducted via a comprehensive survey with over 180,000 respondents in Japan, offers critical insights for policy and planning, emphasizing the need for strategizing the adoption of these vehicles.