en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings; Action Unfolds in Big Bash League

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Japan Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warnings; Action Unfolds in Big Bash League

In a momentous turn of events, central Japan experienced a significant earthquake on Monday – a seismic event of preliminary magnitude 7.6. The tremor triggered immediate tsunami warnings and advisories for residents in the affected areas to evacuate and prepare for potential aftershocks, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Tsunami Follows Earthquake

Subsequent to the earthquake, a tsunami approximately 1 meter in height lashed the regions along the west coast bordering the Sea of Japan. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has reported an expectation of a larger wave to follow. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued specific tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Urgent Actions Needed

This earthquake and tsunami alert necessitate immediate and decisive actions from both residents and authorities to mitigate risks and ensure safety. The gravity of the situation brings to the fore the crucial importance of preparedness and swift response in the face of natural disasters.

(Read Also: South Korean Flag Misrepresented on French News Channel, Ignites Outrage)

Cricketing Action in the Big Bash League

On a different note, the Big Bash League 2023 witnessed exciting action as the Hobart Hurricanes clinched a seven-wicket victory over the Sydney Thunder. Ben McDermott, returning post-concussion, played a pivotal role with a sterling, unbeaten 53 from 34 deliveries. His 85-run partnership with Mac Wright significantly contributed to the Hurricanes’ successful chase of 150 runs, propelling them to the fifth place in the league standings.

(Read Also: Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon Celebrate New Year in LA: A Narrative of Love and Togetherness)

Individual Performances Shine

Indian-born player Nikhil Chaudhary grabbed the limelight with his significant contribution to the Hurricanes’ win. His capture of two crucial wickets and an iconic celebratory gesture after a catch caught the attention of many. The match analysis provides compelling insights into individual performances, team standings, and the overall dynamics of the Big Bash League 2023, offering an engaging narrative for cricket enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

Read More 

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film 'Devara'

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Japan Grapples with New Year's Day Earthquake: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year's Day Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024 ...
@Japan · 32 mins
Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

By BNN Correspondents

Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan
South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
10 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
1 min
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
2 mins
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
3 mins
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
6 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
7 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
7 mins
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
7 mins
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
50 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
53 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app