en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amidst Continued Aftershocks and Heavy Snowfall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Japan Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amidst Continued Aftershocks and Heavy Snowfall

In the early hours of Monday, a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook western Japan, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair. The quake’s epicenter was on the Noto Peninsula, causing significant damage to the surrounding communities and leading to at least 128 deaths. The aftermath has seen numerous aftershocks, further destabilizing the region and leaving 195 people unaccounted for.

Widespread Destruction and Displacement

Among the most heavily impacted areas are Wajima, Suzu, Anamizu, and four other towns. These communities have seen approximately 1,370 homes either completely or partially destroyed, leaving thousands homeless. The devastation has also led to widespread power outages, disrupted communication, and blocked roads due to landslides, making the rescue efforts even more challenging.

(Read Also: Akasaki: The Village That Outsmarted an Earthquake)

Survival Amid the Rubble

In a remarkable story of human resilience, a woman in her 90s was rescued after being trapped under rubble for a staggering 124 hours in Suzu. Her survival serves as a beacon of hope amidst the widespread destruction and loss.

(Read Also: Snowfall Challenges Relief Efforts: Death Toll Rises in Japan’s New Year’s Day Earthquake)

Challenges to Relief Efforts

The crisis is further aggravated by the heavy snowfall, adding to the urgency of relief efforts. The snow raises additional risks such as potential mudslides and structural collapses due to snow accumulation. More than 30,000 evacuees now find refuge in schools, auditoriums, and community facilities. They face shortages of food and water while living in fear of further aftershocks.

The earthquake also triggered a devastating fire in Wajima and a tsunami, increasing the destruction and hampering the rescue and relief efforts. As the death toll continues to rise, the urgency for assistance, both domestic and international, is mounting.

Read More

0
Disaster Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
14 mins ago
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
The Buchan community in East Gippsland convened for a Boxing Day Storm recovery update meeting on January 8, spearheaded by the East Gippsland Shire Council in conjunction with the Buchan, Gelantipy & Districts Renewal Association. The meeting was designed to shed light on the ongoing response and recovery efforts subsequent to the storm damage, primarily
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
Kyrgyzstan Battles Eight Fires in 24 Hours: An Unprecedented Emergency Response
53 mins ago
Kyrgyzstan Battles Eight Fires in 24 Hours: An Unprecedented Emergency Response
Suspicious Blaze Destroys Derelict Building in Levin - Fire and Emergency Responds
1 hour ago
Suspicious Blaze Destroys Derelict Building in Levin - Fire and Emergency Responds
Fire Engulfs Evangelist Community Church in Pittsburg
21 mins ago
Fire Engulfs Evangelist Community Church in Pittsburg
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
35 mins ago
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon
46 mins ago
Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
2 mins
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
2 mins
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
2 mins
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
3 mins
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
5 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
8 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
9 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
10 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
10 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
45 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app