en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan Earthquake: LastQuake App Proves Crucial in Seismic Risk Reduction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Japan Earthquake: LastQuake App Proves Crucial in Seismic Risk Reduction

A massive earthquake of 7.5 magnitude rattled the serene landscape of Japan, approximately 60 kilometers northeast of Nanao. The seismic event, apart from leaving the residents in a state of panic, also highlighted the importance of technology in disaster management and seismic risk reduction. The LastQuake mobile app, developed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), was instrumental in providing real-time information about the earthquake and aiding in the immediate response.

Turning to Technology for Safety

As the tremors began, the LastQuake app was already collating data, alerting users, and providing resources for safety measures. The app is a shining example of how technology can be harnessed to aid in disaster management and resilience. Available in multiple languages, thanks to the dedicated efforts of volunteers worldwide, it has become a key player in earthquake response and preparedness.

Features and Functionality

One of the standout features of the LastQuake app is the ‘Safety Check’ option, allowing users to notify their contacts about their safety in the event of an earthquake. This feature was invaluable during the recent incident, offering a beacon of hope and connection amidst the chaos. The app also provides the ability to share media documenting the seismic event, offering a real-time window into the situation on the ground.

Respecting Privacy and Promoting Participation

While the app requires access permissions for its functionality, user data is never used commercially. Instead, it is shared strictly for scientific analysis, contributing to the understanding and prevention of seismic risks. Users are encouraged to submit comments and media, fostering a sense of community participation in earthquake resilience efforts. However, the app also underlines the importance of respecting privacy and dignity in these submissions.

The LastQuake app is a testament to the power of technology in facilitating seismic risk reduction. As we navigate through an increasingly unpredictable world, such tools offer a beacon of hope and a tangible means of preparation and resilience.

0
Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Major Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Japan's 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake: China's Tsunami Advisory Center Rules Out Far-Reaching Tsunami Threat

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Japan's West Coast Hit by 5-Meter Tsunami Waves After Series of Massive Earthquakes in Central Region

By Nitish Verma

Earthquakes Rattle Japan Amidst Big Bash League Triumph: A Study in Contrast

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, an ...
@Accidents · 24 mins
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, an ...
heart comment 0
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Noto Peninsula, Japan; Triggers Tsunami Warning

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Noto Peninsula, Japan; Triggers Tsunami Warning
Significant Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By Safak Costu

Significant Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan
Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Earthquake Off Japanese Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Earthquake Off Japanese Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
1 min
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
1 min
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
4 mins
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
5 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
5 mins
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
5 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
9 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
12 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
9 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
13 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
31 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
45 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app