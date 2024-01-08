en English
Japan

Japan Earthquake Estimated to Cost Insurers $6.4 Billion: An In-depth Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
When the earth shook in Japan with a tremor of 7.5 magnitude on the dawn of the New Year, it didn’t just rattle homes but also the ledger books of the insurance industry. A report by Karen Clark & Co (KCC), a risk modelling firm, has estimated the insured losses to be a staggering $6.4 billion. This distressing event, which claimed at least 94 lives, is set to leave a substantial financial footprint on Japan’s insurance sector.

The Financial Impact

The earthquake, while devastating, spared Japan’s major economic centers like Tokyo, thus reducing the loss potential from this event. Residential properties, however, bore the brunt of this natural disaster. The $6.4 billion in estimated losses includes damages to buildings and contents, business interruption, and additional living expenses. More than two-thirds of the total losses are reported to be due to residential properties.

The Response of the Insurance Industry

These figures paint a daunting picture for the insurance industry. Nevertheless, the sector is expected to manage the impact, thanks to the support provided by the Japanese government through a state-backed reinsurance scheme. This scheme, coupled with the resilience of major domestic non-life insurers, is likely to cushion the blow. The earthquake’s impact on profitability for the fire segment, however, is yet to be fully ascertained.

Potential Ramifications

While the immediate financial burden is immense, the long-term implications of this event on policyholders and the insurance market in Japan could be profound. Experts from AM Best and Moody’s have weighed in on the earthquake’s credit impact on Japanese insurers. These insights, along with historical comparisons with previous natural disasters, could shape the industry’s response to future catastrophic events of this magnitude.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

