en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan Downgrades Tsunami Alert for Noto Peninsula Following Series of Earthquakes

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Japan Downgrades Tsunami Alert for Noto Peninsula Following Series of Earthquakes

Japan has lowered its tsunami alert for the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture following a series of strong earthquakes off the coast. Originally, a major tsunami warning indicated the potential for waves exceeding 3 meters. This has now been revised to a less severe tsunami warning, in line with a statement from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre that suggests the tsunami threat along Japan’s western coast has largely subsided.

From Major Warning to Vigilant Caution

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and other western coastal regions, including Niigata and Toyama, following a rapid succession of over 21 quakes reaching a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. Anticipated tsunami waves were expected to reach up to 5 meters, prompting immediate evacuation orders and the engagement of Japan’s military in rescue efforts. The situation also prompted tsunami warnings in North Korea, Russia, and South Korea.

Impact and Aftermath

As the tremors subsided, the situation resulted in the damage of at least six homes, the trapping of residents under rubble, and the outbreak of a fire in Ishikawa Prefecture. Despite the havoc, the government reported no irregularities at the nuclear plants in the affected areas. Power supply was disrupted for more than 30,000 households, but no deaths or injuries have been confirmed as of now.

Continued Vigilance and Preparedness

Even with the downgrade, authorities continue to advise vigilance. Residents are cautioned to heed any new directives and stay aware of possible minor sea-level variations in the upcoming hours. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, continues to urge residents to remain alert for further possible quakes and evacuate as soon as possible in areas where tsunamis are predicted. A map detailing the revised tsunami alerts shows a red line for areas under warning, a yellow line for locations under advisory, and blue for regions where a tsunami is still predicted.

In a nation where earthquakes are an all too common occurrence, this latest series of tremors serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature, the importance of preparedness, and the resilience of the Japanese people.

0
Japan
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Central Japan Rocked by a Series of Powerful Earthquakes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback Match at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami in Japan, Prompting Evacuations

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake and Tsunami Devastate Wajima City ...
@Disaster · 10 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake and Tsunami Devastate Wajima City ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Rock Wajima City, Japan

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Rock Wajima City, Japan
Japan Shaken by Massive Earthquake and Aftershocks: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by Massive Earthquake and Aftershocks: A Test of Resilience
Japan on High Alert Following Series of Powerful Earthquakes

By Safak Costu

Japan on High Alert Following Series of Powerful Earthquakes
Japan’s Seismic Ordeal: Earthquakes Trigger Tsunami Warnings and Evacuations

By BNN Correspondents

Japan's Seismic Ordeal: Earthquakes Trigger Tsunami Warnings and Evacuations
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
9 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
UK and Ireland Top Global Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Reveals OECD Study
13 seconds
UK and Ireland Top Global Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Reveals OECD Study
Trump and Haley: The Front-Runners in Republican Primary Race
1 min
Trump and Haley: The Front-Runners in Republican Primary Race
Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature
1 min
Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature
Colts Edge Close Victory Over Raiders, Strengthening Playoff Hopes
2 mins
Colts Edge Close Victory Over Raiders, Strengthening Playoff Hopes
Tsai Ing-wen's 2024 New Year Address: A Reflection on Taiwan's Journey and Aspirations
2 mins
Tsai Ing-wen's 2024 New Year Address: A Reflection on Taiwan's Journey and Aspirations
'Sick Buildings' Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers
2 mins
'Sick Buildings' Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback Match at Brisbane International
3 mins
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Comeback Match at Brisbane International
Slovak PM Fico Criticizes NATO and U.S. Role in Ukraine Crisis
4 mins
Slovak PM Fico Criticizes NATO and U.S. Role in Ukraine Crisis
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
9 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
35 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
3 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
4 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
4 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app