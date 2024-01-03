Japan Donates 2 Million USD to IOM for Crisis-Affected Populations in Cameroon

On December 4, 2023, the Japanese Embassy in Cameroon generously donated over 2 million USD to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). This substantial funding is directed towards a project named “Supporting Displaced and Crisis Affected Populations in Cameroon’s Far North, North-West, and South-West Regions for Recovery and Resilience Building for Humanitarian Development Peace Nexus.” The initiative’s primary goal is to bolster peace and stability in these areas, focusing on aiding communities severely affected by floods, violence, and hostilities.

Resilience Building and Economic Empowerment

The project lays significant emphasis on resilience building and economic empowerment. The objective is to provide the necessary tools for communities to bounce back from adversities and foster economic self-sustainability. The idea is to transform victims into survivors, encouraging them to become active contributors to their communities’ growth and development.

Japan’s Continued Support and IOM’s Focus

Japan’s contribution signifies the fourth phase of intervention in Cameroon, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to assist life-saving efforts in crisis zones. The IOM will concentrate on youth empowerment, offering economic opportunities in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which provides technical support. The IOM’s commitment extends beyond immediate economic relief; it is dedicated to community stabilization and recovery.

Community Stabilization and Long-Term Solutions

As part of its long-term strategy, the IOM supports former associates of non-state armed groups, offers technical assistance to government entities, and facilitates community-based planning for infrastructure development. In addition to these efforts, the organization continues to provide urgent lifesaving assistance, including shelter and non-food items for displaced communities. These initiatives contribute significantly to long-term recovery solutions, ensuring that the affected communities are not left to fend for themselves after immediate relief operations have concluded.