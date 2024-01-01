en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Japan Braces for Potential Tsunami Following Series of Earthquakes

Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture is currently under a significant tsunami warning following a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which measured a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The Japan Meteorological Agency has extended this warning to the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures. The grim forecast suggests that the impending tsunami could reach heights of up to 5 meters.

The Rising Tides

Wajima city in Ishikawa has already experienced a tsunami measuring 1.2 meters, while Kashizawaki city recorded a 40cm wave. National broadcaster NHK has urged residents to evacuate to higher ground or seek refuge atop nearby buildings.

Power Outages And Rising Sea Levels

The earthquakes have resulted in power outages in over 36,000 houses in Japan and caused sea level rises off South Korea’s eastern province of Gangwon. While there is a nuclear plant in the affected area, no irregularities have been reported so far.

Lessons From History

The chief cabinet secretary of Japan has advised continued evacuation and preparedness for possible further quakes, citing the 2011 disaster in northeastern Japan. That catastrophic event resulted in 18,000 deaths and triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. As the nation braces for another potential disaster, the shadow of the past looms, reminding us of the power of nature and the resilience of humanity.

0
Disaster Japan Watch Now Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula

By BNN Correspondents

Shimla Inferno: Fire Engulfs Jubbal, Nine Families Left Homeless

By Rafia Tasleem

M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Le Robert, Martinique: A Closer Look

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami ...
heart comment 0
Second Potent Earthquake Rattles Western Japan, Prompting Concern and Calls for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Second Potent Earthquake Rattles Western Japan, Prompting Concern and Calls for Preparedness
SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia

By BNN Correspondents

SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response

By BNN Correspondents

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response
Powerful Earthquakes and Tsunamis Mark the Start of 2024 in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquakes and Tsunamis Mark the Start of 2024 in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
1 min
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
3 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
4 mins
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
4 mins
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
5 mins
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
5 mins
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
7 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
3 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
19 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
26 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
34 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app