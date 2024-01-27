Japan Braces for Possible Trump Return: A Look into Geopolitical Implications

The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is keeping a vigilant eye on the unfolding U.S. presidential primaries. The prospect of former President Donald Trump clinching the Republican presidential nomination and potentially returning to the White House in 2024, has stirred a sense of apprehension within Japan's political circles. The situation underscores the profound influence of U.S. elections on global geopolitics and strategic partnerships.

Japan's Stakes in the U.S. Elections

As a key ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has a significant stake in the outcome of the U.S. presidential race. The policies and strategies adopted by the next U.S. administration in areas such as security, trade, and diplomacy will shape Japan's political trajectory and its bilateral relationship with the United States. The memory of the close tie between Trump and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, further amplifies the need for Japan to prepare for a potential second Trump administration.

The Balancing Act

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is making concerted efforts to fortify relations with the current U.S. administration under President Joe Biden. Simultaneously, it is relying on Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, to serve as a bridge to Trump. This dual approach indicates Japan's attempt to maintain balance and ensure a smooth transition, regardless of the U.S. election outcome.

Security, Trade, and Diplomacy

Trump's 'America First' policy has raised concerns within Japan about potential implications for the U.S.-Japan alliance and the Group of Seven. The Kishida administration is proactively working to bolster Japan's security policies and fortify its defense capabilities against the backdrop of these uncertainties. With internal political challenges and the vital need to stabilize the foundations of the administration, the prime focus remains on safeguarding the U.S.-Japan alliance.