Japan

Japan Announces Cherry Blossom Flowering Forecast for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
Japan Announces Cherry Blossom Flowering Forecast for 2024

Japan has unveiled the cherry blossom flowering forecast for 2024, as the nation eagerly anticipates the arrival of the cherished sakura season. The Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC) has based its predictions on the data gathered from the renowned Yoshino cherry trees, suggesting the onset of this visually stunning phenomenon will commence on March 18 in Kochi, located on Shikoku Island, and reach full bloom approximately eight days later.

The Sakura Front: A Blossoming Wave

Following Kochi, the cities of Fukuoka and Nagoya are predicted to be graced by the cherry blossoms on March 21. Full bloom is expected to be witnessed on March 30 in Fukuoka and on March 31 in Nagoya. The forecast is a testament to the progression of the ‘sakura front’—a wave of blooming that sweeps across the country from the southern to the northern regions. It’s a captivating spectacle, with a mosaic of pink and white hues gradually enveloping the Japanese landscape.

Japan’s Iconic Cities: A Symphony of Blooms

Tokyo, the bustling capital, is forecasted to witness the debut of its cherry blossoms on March 23, with the city expected to be drenched in full bloom just a week later. Kyoto, famed for its historic temples and gardens, shares a similar forecast to Tokyo. The vibrant city of Osaka is expected to encounter the flowering of cherry blossoms on March 25, with full bloom anticipated on April 1.

Sapporo: A Later Bloom in Hokkaido

Sapporo, situated in Hokkaido—the northernmost of Japan’s main islands—is forecasted to welcome the cherry blossom season later than its counterparts. The first flowering is projected to occur on May 2, with the city reaching full bloom four days later. Despite the later start, the wait is well worth it for both locals and tourists, as they get to witness a spectacular display of cherry blossoms set against the backdrop of Hokkaido’s pristine landscapes.

The cherry blossom season, a significant cultural event in Japan, is celebrated with outdoor picnics and gatherings beneath the blooming trees. This forecast is a beacon for both locals and tourists, who are already planning their viewing spots and preparing to partake in the centuries-old tradition of hanami—flower viewing. It is a time of reflection, appreciation, and celebration of the transient beauty of nature.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

