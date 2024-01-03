en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan-America Society of Houston Hosts Second Annual Oshogatsu New Year’s Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Japan-America Society of Houston Hosts Second Annual Oshogatsu New Year’s Celebration

Levy Park in Houston will be the epicenter of cultural festivities on January 6th, 2024, as the Japan-America Society of Houston (JASH) hosts the second annual Japan Junction Oshogatsu New Year’s celebration. The event, running from 11 am to 2 pm, offers a unique, family-friendly experience that melds American and Japanese traditions to kick-start the year.

Immersive Experiences

The celebration promises a plethora of traditional Japanese activities, bringing the essence of Japan’s New Year to Houston. Among the highlights are live performances, games, and omikuji fortune telling. Attendees can also dive into crafting stations, where they can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences such as kakizome, the first Japanese calligraphy of the year, and decorating hagoita, a type of battledore.

Cultural Testament

Further contributing to the authenticity of the event, attendees can make daruma woodblock prints and fold origami dragons. A demonstration of mochi pounding, an integral part of Japanese New Year celebrations, was showcased live on Houston Life, inviting the community to participate in this unique tradition. Food concessions offering a taste of Japanese cuisine will also be available throughout the event, rounding off the cultural experience.

Invitation to Houston Community

Patsy Brown, Executive Director of JASH, and Ikuyo Katayama, JASH’s Program Director, have extended an open invitation to the Houston community. Through the incorporation of Japanese traditions into New Year festivities, they hope to attract good fortune for the upcoming year, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences. The event’s free admission ensures everyone can partake in this vibrant cultural celebration, making it a not-to-miss event for the start of 2024.

0
Japan United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
3 mins ago
Square Enix Offers 50% Discount on 'Final Fantasy XIV' Offerings
In a thrilling announcement, Square Enix has launched a whopping 50% off sale on its popular ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ (FFXIV) offerings. The sale, covering both the complete edition and the much-anticipated Endwalker expansion, is available in the Square Enix and Playstation stores, and encompasses the base and collector’s editions. Unmissable Deals on FFXIV Offerings The
Square Enix Offers 50% Discount on 'Final Fantasy XIV' Offerings
'Following the Sound': Kyoshi Sugita's Continuation of Grief and Healing in Film
56 mins ago
'Following the Sound': Kyoshi Sugita's Continuation of Grief and Healing in Film
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
1 hour ago
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology
6 mins ago
Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology
Ghost of Tsushima: A Samurai Batman in the Gaming Landscape
16 mins ago
Ghost of Tsushima: A Samurai Batman in the Gaming Landscape
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
43 mins ago
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
13 seconds
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
39 seconds
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
41 seconds
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
51 seconds
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
1 min
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
1 min
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
2 mins
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
2 mins
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
2 mins
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
53 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app