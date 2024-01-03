Japan-America Society of Houston Hosts Second Annual Oshogatsu New Year’s Celebration

Levy Park in Houston will be the epicenter of cultural festivities on January 6th, 2024, as the Japan-America Society of Houston (JASH) hosts the second annual Japan Junction Oshogatsu New Year’s celebration. The event, running from 11 am to 2 pm, offers a unique, family-friendly experience that melds American and Japanese traditions to kick-start the year.

Immersive Experiences

The celebration promises a plethora of traditional Japanese activities, bringing the essence of Japan’s New Year to Houston. Among the highlights are live performances, games, and omikuji fortune telling. Attendees can also dive into crafting stations, where they can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences such as kakizome, the first Japanese calligraphy of the year, and decorating hagoita, a type of battledore.

Cultural Testament

Further contributing to the authenticity of the event, attendees can make daruma woodblock prints and fold origami dragons. A demonstration of mochi pounding, an integral part of Japanese New Year celebrations, was showcased live on Houston Life, inviting the community to participate in this unique tradition. Food concessions offering a taste of Japanese cuisine will also be available throughout the event, rounding off the cultural experience.

Invitation to Houston Community

Patsy Brown, Executive Director of JASH, and Ikuyo Katayama, JASH’s Program Director, have extended an open invitation to the Houston community. Through the incorporation of Japanese traditions into New Year festivities, they hope to attract good fortune for the upcoming year, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences. The event’s free admission ensures everyone can partake in this vibrant cultural celebration, making it a not-to-miss event for the start of 2024.