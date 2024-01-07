en English
Disaster

Japan Accepts Earthquake Relief Aid from US, Declines Assistance from Other Nations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
In the aftermath of the lethal earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day, Japan has agreed to welcome a relief team from the United States. This natural disaster, the deadliest since 2016, claimed 91 lives and displaced thousands, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

A Sole Acceptance Amidst Multiple Offers

While countries around the world extended their condolences and offers of aid, Japan chose to accept assistance only from the United States. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s top spokesperson, explained this selective acceptance, citing the complexities tied to receiving external personnel and material aid under the current conditions. Among the countries offering help were Taiwan and China, but Japan declined their propositions.

(Read Also: Japan’s Earthquake Aftermath: Supermarket Reopens, US Offers Aid)

Uncertainty Surrounds the True Impact

The real extent of the earthquake’s impact remains uncertain, with more than 200 people still unaccounted for. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged the international offers of help but emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the complete picture of the catastrophe. The scale of this disaster could potentially make it the most severe since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

(Read Also: Japan’s Path to Recovery: Rising from the Rubble of a Devastating Earthquake)

Role of The U.S. Military in Relief Efforts

The U.S. military has a robust presence in Japan and played a pivotal role in the 2011 relief efforts. The ongoing discussions regarding the dispatch of U.S. troops to the affected area further underscores this relationship. Given the significant infrastructure damage and the tsunami triggered by the earthquake, which flooded at least 100 hectares of land, the probability of future assistance from the U.S. seems plausible.

Disaster Japan United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

