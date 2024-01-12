JAOS Corporation and LEXUS Unveil Off-Road Concept Vehicles at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

JAOS Corporation and LEXUS have unleashed their combined creative prowess at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, unveiling two off-road concept vehicles that bridge the gap between luxury and rugged capability. The vehicles, dubbed the GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” JAOS ver. and the LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2023 ver., are designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts without compromising on class and comfort.

The GX 550 OVERTRAIL: A Fusion of Luxury and Capability

The GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” is a unique interpretation of the Lexus GX model, crafted under the banner of the “OVERTRAIL PROJECT.” This initiative is not merely about designing a vehicle that can conquer challenging terrains. It is about creating exhilarating experiences that align with a broader vision for a carbon-neutral society.

The vehicle features a suite of enhancements over the standard model, improving its off-road prowess while prioritizing eco-conscious design. Among the modifications are a rugged ABS resin bumper, off-road components like fender garnishes, side steps, mudguards, and aluminum skid plates. These customizations elevate the vehicle’s performance and aesthetic, fostering a spirit of adventure among its users.

JAOS and LEXUS: Crafting New Adventures

JAOS, a company that has been specializing in 4WD & SUV parts since 1985, champions the philosophy, “Experience a New Adventure.” This ethos is reflected in the GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” and the LX 600 “OFFROAD.” The partnership with LEXUS underscores both companies’ shared commitment to vehicle customization and enhancing the automotive experiences of their customers.

Concept Vehicles: A Glimpse Into the Future

It’s crucial to note that the specifications detailed are for the exhibition vehicles. These dream machines serve as a tantalizing preview of what could be, rather than a definitive representation of the actual products available for purchase. Regardless, these concept cars offer a compelling glimpse into the future of off-road vehicles, where luxury and ruggedness coexist seamlessly.