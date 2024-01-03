en English
Automotive

Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Isuzu and Honda Partner to Advance Hydrogen-Powered Truck Technology

In a progressive step towards reducing carbon emissions in the heavy duty transportation sector, Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda Motor Co., Ltd have announced their joint venture to advance hydrogen-powered heavy duty truck technology. The two renowned automakers are co-developing the Giga Fuel truck, a groundbreaking innovation that is currently undergoing demonstration testing on public roads in Japan until September 2024.

Unveiling the Giga Fuel Truck

The Giga Fuel truck, a paradigm shift in the heavy-duty freight vehicle sector, was showcased at the Isuzu Group booth during the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The prototype model demonstrated is a 12-meter long, 25-ton truck equipped with four 103 kW fuel cells. These cells provide 320 kW (429 hp) of electric power and a range of 800 km with 56 kg of hydrogen in its tanks. This model is set to redefine the boundaries of heavy-duty freight transportation and logistics.

Isuzu and Honda’s Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

Since their agreement in January 2020, Isuzu and Honda have been steadfast in their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for heavy-duty trucks globally. Their focus has been on integrating fuel cell systems into heavy-duty trucks and developing foundational technologies like vehicle control. This collaboration is not just about the creation of a new vehicle; it is a testament to the potential of fuel cell technology in reducing carbon emissions.

Looking Ahead: Preparing for Market Launch

While the Giga Fuel truck is still in its testing phase, both Isuzu and Honda have their eyes set on a market launch in 2027. The ongoing demonstration tests aim to gather crucial data, refine the technology, and resolve any technical issues that may arise. The future of heavy-duty transportation is on the brink of a radical transformation, with fuel cell technology at its core.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

