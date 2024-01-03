en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience

Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture was rocked by a powerful earthquake, leaving a trail of destruction, particularly evident in the city of Suzu. The earthquake’s aftermath was captured on video by Suzu resident Hana__Yosh, revealing numerous collapsed houses and the emotional impact of the disaster on survivors. The relentless tremors resulted in at least 73 fatalities, reported by national broadcaster NHK, as confirmed by officials.

The Unrelenting Quake

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning and ignited large fires in Wajima, causing further devastation. Utility and cellphone services fell into a blackout in several areas, adding to the distress of the survivors. Rescue operations are underway, with fears of many being trapped under collapsed houses. The earthquake’s impact was severe, with 25 houses collapsing in Wajima and about 200 destroyed by quake-triggered fires. In Suzu City alone, more than 50 houses were levelled.

The Aftermath and Response

Thousands of people sought shelter at evacuation centres, with water supplies in some areas cut off due to mudslides severing major roads. The Peace Winds/ARROWS team is conducting search and rescue operations, providing medical care, and supporting survivors in the hardest-hit communities. President Joe Biden expressed readiness to provide assistance to the Japanese people. However, the survivors face limited resources at the shelters, with no heating or running water available.

Enduring the Disaster

The winter cold adds to the health risks, and some people may still not have reached an evacuation centre. Officials have warned that more major quakes could follow, adding to the fear and uncertainty. The Shika nuclear plant in Ishikawa suffered a partial electricity failure, but backup power kicked in, ensuring the critical cooling process continued. This poignant narrative of survival amidst the devastation serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit.

0
Asia Japan
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK's Joining of CPTPP Trade Bloc Boosts Drinks Exporters

By Muhammad Jawad

Apple's Asian Suppliers Face Stock Plunge Amid Downgrade and Demand Concerns

By Ayesha Mumtaz

22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'

By BNN Correspondents

Kazakhstan's Appeal to CSTO Amidst Unrest: A Study of Collective Security

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership ...
@Asia · 46 mins
Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership ...
heart comment 0
Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024
Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns
Chemical Industry Set for Growth Spike: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities

By Israel Ojoko

Chemical Industry Set for Growth Spike: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
2023: A Year of Innovation and Anticipation in the Watch Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

2023: A Year of Innovation and Anticipation in the Watch Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
13 seconds
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
53 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
1 min
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
1 min
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
2 mins
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
2 mins
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
2 mins
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
3 mins
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
4 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
10 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
11 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
20 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
21 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
30 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
33 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
54 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app