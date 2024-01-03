Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience

Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture was rocked by a powerful earthquake, leaving a trail of destruction, particularly evident in the city of Suzu. The earthquake’s aftermath was captured on video by Suzu resident Hana__Yosh, revealing numerous collapsed houses and the emotional impact of the disaster on survivors. The relentless tremors resulted in at least 73 fatalities, reported by national broadcaster NHK, as confirmed by officials.

The Unrelenting Quake

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami warning and ignited large fires in Wajima, causing further devastation. Utility and cellphone services fell into a blackout in several areas, adding to the distress of the survivors. Rescue operations are underway, with fears of many being trapped under collapsed houses. The earthquake’s impact was severe, with 25 houses collapsing in Wajima and about 200 destroyed by quake-triggered fires. In Suzu City alone, more than 50 houses were levelled.

The Aftermath and Response

Thousands of people sought shelter at evacuation centres, with water supplies in some areas cut off due to mudslides severing major roads. The Peace Winds/ARROWS team is conducting search and rescue operations, providing medical care, and supporting survivors in the hardest-hit communities. President Joe Biden expressed readiness to provide assistance to the Japanese people. However, the survivors face limited resources at the shelters, with no heating or running water available.

Enduring the Disaster

The winter cold adds to the health risks, and some people may still not have reached an evacuation centre. Officials have warned that more major quakes could follow, adding to the fear and uncertainty. The Shika nuclear plant in Ishikawa suffered a partial electricity failure, but backup power kicked in, ensuring the critical cooling process continued. This poignant narrative of survival amidst the devastation serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit.