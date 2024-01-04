en English
Japan

Invisible Chains: The Untold Story of Japanese Women in Overseas Sex Work

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In a revealing twist of globalization, the phenomenon of young Japanese women engaging in sex work with older men, referred to as papa-katsu, has scaled international boundaries. The depreciating yen, coupled with challenging economic conditions, has spurred a surge in Japanese women seeking employment in the sex industry overseas.

Navigating the Overseas Sex Market

Hikaru Kawashima, a Japanese woman in her 30s working in New Zealand, paints a picture of a saturated market. According to her, Japanese women are increasingly common in brothels abroad, with some resorting to sex work to pay off debts incurred from patronizing host clubs. The proprietors of these sex businesses are predominantly Chinese, adding another layer of complexity to this international industry.

Recruiters exploit the ubiquity of social media and messaging apps to propose work opportunities abroad, often promising lucrative returns. In this digital age, the line between recruitment and exploitation is tenuous at best. Workers often use underground banking networks to repatriate earnings, effectively evading taxes and concealing their involvement in the industry.

A Gritty Reality

One such worker, a 19-year-old known only as Yamagishi, revealed her experiences of participating in drug-fueled orgies and high-paying sexual encounters in countries like Thailand and Dubai. Despite the physical and emotional toll, she holds firm to her aspiration to retire by age 30. In a bid to maintain appearances, she has even represented a company overseas under the pretense of legitimate business, thereby avoiding raising suspicions within her family.

Unveiling the Unseen

This narrative illuminates the complex and chaotic reality faced by these migrant sex workers. Driven by dual pressures to earn a living and fulfill the sexual desires of their clients, these women navigate a world fraught with risk and exploitation. Their story is a stark reminder of the human cost of economic hardship and the lengths some are willing to go to secure their financial futures.

Japan
