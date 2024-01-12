en English
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
In a strategic business move, Japan’s leading energy company, Inpex Corporation, is poised to bolster its stake in the prodigious Ichthys LNG project. The company aims to acquire an additional 1.575% interest from Tokyo Gas, thereby elevating its participating interest from an existing 66.245% to a formidable 67.82%. This acquisition is, however, contingent on the fulfilment of certain conditions and the much-needed regulatory approval by the Australian government.

Pre-emptive Rights and Business Strategies

The opportunity for this acquisition surfaced following Tokyo Gas’s decision in October 2022 to sell its shares to MidOcean Energy Holdings. Inpex played its card astutely by exercising its pre-emptive rights under the joint operating agreements and shareholder’s agreement, thereby securing the chance to purchase the interest. This decision aligns seamlessly with Inpex’s strategic business objectives and is anticipated to fortify energy security not only in Japan but also in the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The Ichthys LNG Project: A Powerhouse of Energy

The Ichthys LNG project, a joint venture steered by Inpex and partnered with TotalEnergies and other firms, is a titan in the energy sector. The project flaunts a peak production capacity of 8.9 million tons of LNG and 1.65 million tons of LPG per annum. Since its inception in October 2018, the project has shipped its landmark 500th LNG cargo as of March 2023, underlining its robust operational efficiency and its importance to the global energy market.

Future Collaborations and Contracts

In a significant development at the end of 2023, GR Production Services inked a contract with Inpex Operations Australia. This agreement entails GR Production Services providing essential support services to the Ichthys LNG facilities, covering production, technical roles, and maintenance shutdown planning. This partnership reflects Inpex’s commitment towards maintaining operational excellence and ensuring the project’s long-term profitability.

Business Energy Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

