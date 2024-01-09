en English
Japan

Innovative Waste Management Strategy Proposes ‘Aeration Curing’ for Construction Sludge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Innovative Waste Management Strategy Proposes 'Aeration Curing' for Construction Sludge

An innovative approach to managing waste from the construction industry is gaining traction, thanks to a recent study led by Professor Shinya Inazumi from Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan. The study proposes an ingenious technique known as “aeration curing” to manage construction-generated sludge (CGS), a common byproduct of the construction industry.

Aeration Curing: A New Approach

The process of aeration curing entails a chemical reaction between carbon dioxide and the highly alkaline calcium hydroxide present in CGS. The reaction results in the formation of calcium carbonate, a less alkaline compound. This process not only neutralizes the alkalinity of CGS, reducing the risk of soil and water contamination, but also curtails the need for additional neutralizers.

Implications of the Innovative Method

By sequestering carbon, the aeration curing technique embodies a sustainable construction practice. The study, made available online in November 2023 and published in July 2024, revealed that aeration curing is more effective when performed at higher agitation speeds, in a drying oven, and with a larger aerated surface area. It also demonstrated that the method requires less neutralizer, further adding to its environmental benefits.

Broader Impact and Future Prospects

This ground-breaking method holds significant implications for waste management, land reclamation, soil health improvement, and carbon sequestration. It aligns with the objectives of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and serves as a practical tool for policymakers. However, despite its promise, there is a need for further refinement of the theoretical model to accurately reflect the complexities of real-world reactions.

The Shibaura Institute of Technology, home to Professor Inazumi, is dedicated to nurturing engineers who can contribute to sustainable growth. This trailblazing study, proposing a sustainable solution to a long-standing challenge, is a testament to their philosophy of “learning through practice”.

Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

