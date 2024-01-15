Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy

A recent survey conducted in Japan in October 2022 has unveiled that approximately 55% of respondents support the use of hydropower for future energy generation. This finding reaffirms a longstanding preference for hydropower among the Japanese population, a trend that has remained consistent over the past decade. Among renewable energy sources, hydropower ranks highly, coming only after solar and wind energy in terms of popularity.

Japan’s Renewable Energy Landscape

The unwavering support for hydropower underscores the country’s ongoing interest in renewable energy sources as integral components of its energy mix. These survey results emphasize the critical role of hydropower in Japan’s energy planning and highlight the public’s inclination towards environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

Renewable energy sources, particularly hydropower, solar, and wind, are considered vital for Japan’s energy security and environmental policies. This focus is especially relevant in the context of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and combating climate change. The country’s concerted efforts to harness renewable energy align with global trends towards sustainable and green energy solutions.

Daifuku’s Environmental Vision 2050

In a related development, Daifuku, a prominent Japanese company, outlined its Environmental Vision 2050. The vision sets forth the company’s commitment to fulfill environmental responsibilities throughout the supply chain. Daifuku aims to achieve net zero CO2 emissions from business activities across the board, with a focus on renewable energy, energy conservation, and sustainable use of resources. The company has set new reduction targets for CO2 emissions and is actively introducing renewable energy and energy conservation measures globally.

Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy

Parallel to Japan’s efforts, other countries are also making significant strides in renewable energy. For example, Bangladesh’s State Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, announced that projects to generate 9,930 MW of electricity from renewable energy sources are underway. Furthermore, Bangladesh is considering importing electricity generated from renewable sources from neighboring countries. The country currently generates 1,194 MW of electricity from renewable sources, supplying 825.23 MW to the national grid.

These instances reflect a broader global shift towards renewable energy, with countries actively seeking to diversify their energy sources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. As the world continues to grapple with environmental challenges, the role of renewable energy, including hydropower, will continue to be pivotal.