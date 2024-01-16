Hitachi Vantara Appoints Octavian Tanase as New Chief Product Officer

Octavian Tanase, a veteran in the realm of engineering and product development, has taken the reins as the new chief product officer at Hitachi Vantara. This key appointment comes as Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of tech giant Hitachi, Ltd., continues to focus on its mission of innovating and delivering products, services, and solutions that align with business requirements and transform customer experiences.

Decades of Industry Experience

Tanase brings to the table over 25 years of extensive experience. His impressive career includes senior roles at esteemed companies such as NetApp, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems, as well as several Silicon Valley startups. At Hitachi Vantara, Tanase will be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the vision, strategy, development, and execution of the company's product portfolio.

Power of Generative AI

With a keen focus on harnessing the power of generative AI and other emerging technologies, Tanase aims to drive even greater innovation in Hitachi Vantara's offerings. Generative AI, a technology capable of designing new things based on patterns and relationships it learns from data, is a promising avenue for business transformation and product innovation.

Driving Data-Driven Growth

Hitachi Vantara, under the leadership of CEO Sheila Rohra, specializes in data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management. The company is dedicated to supporting data-driven decision making and business growth through its offerings. Tanase's appointment and his emphasis on AI and data processing underscore Hitachi Vantara's commitment to driving business transformation through technological innovation. Part of Hitachi, Ltd., Hitachi Vantara is a part of a global network of enterprises that operates in various sectors, with a consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2022 totaling 10,881.1 billion yen, and a workforce of approximately 320,000 employees globally.