Hirosue Ryoko: A Scandalous Affair and its Aftermath

In a seismic shakeup that has gripped the Japanese entertainment industry, acclaimed actress Hirosue Ryoko finds herself in the eye of a storm following the revelation of her extramarital affair with Shusaku. The scandal, initially exposed by her husband in June 2022, has cast long shadows over her illustrious career and personal life.

Financial Fallout and Legal Wrangles

Engulfed in controversy, Ryoko has faced considerable financial repercussions, including the termination of contracts with advertisers. This has led to a staggering estimated loss of 200 million yen (approximately US$1.4 million). Despite this, Ryoko, through her legal representative, has made it clear that she will not be paying any compensation. Her management agency, Flamme, is currently in discussions regarding the division of compensation.

Strain on Personal Life

The scandal has not only impacted Ryoko’s public image and financial stability but has also brought about a marked change in her behavior. Reports suggest that the actress is showing signs of irritability and uncontrolled outbursts, likely stemming from the stress of the situation.

Rumored Professional Shifts

Adding another layer to the unfolding saga, there is speculation that Ryoko, who is seemingly resentful towards Flamme’s chairman, Inoue Yoshinida, for his role in publicizing her affair, may break away to start her own agency. Despite her eagerness to terminate her 30-year contract with Flamme, unresolved disputes over compensation have kept her bound to the agency.

Divorce and Potential New Beginnings

Ryoko, who shot to fame with her debut on television in 1995 and is celebrated for her role in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Departures,’ tied the knot with sculptor Izutsu Jun in 2010. However, the fallout from the affair has led both Ryoko and Shusaku to divorce their partners. In a poignant gesture, Ryoko issued a handwritten apology to Shusaku’s family for the pain caused. Shusaku, for his part, resigned from his chef position in the wake of the scandal. Rumors now swirl that Ryoko and Shusaku may be planning a summer wedding, which would mark the actress’s third marriage.