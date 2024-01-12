en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Hirosue Ryoko: A Scandalous Affair and its Aftermath

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Hirosue Ryoko: A Scandalous Affair and its Aftermath

In a seismic shakeup that has gripped the Japanese entertainment industry, acclaimed actress Hirosue Ryoko finds herself in the eye of a storm following the revelation of her extramarital affair with Shusaku. The scandal, initially exposed by her husband in June 2022, has cast long shadows over her illustrious career and personal life.

Financial Fallout and Legal Wrangles

Engulfed in controversy, Ryoko has faced considerable financial repercussions, including the termination of contracts with advertisers. This has led to a staggering estimated loss of 200 million yen (approximately US$1.4 million). Despite this, Ryoko, through her legal representative, has made it clear that she will not be paying any compensation. Her management agency, Flamme, is currently in discussions regarding the division of compensation.

Strain on Personal Life

The scandal has not only impacted Ryoko’s public image and financial stability but has also brought about a marked change in her behavior. Reports suggest that the actress is showing signs of irritability and uncontrolled outbursts, likely stemming from the stress of the situation.

Rumored Professional Shifts

Adding another layer to the unfolding saga, there is speculation that Ryoko, who is seemingly resentful towards Flamme’s chairman, Inoue Yoshinida, for his role in publicizing her affair, may break away to start her own agency. Despite her eagerness to terminate her 30-year contract with Flamme, unresolved disputes over compensation have kept her bound to the agency.

Divorce and Potential New Beginnings

Ryoko, who shot to fame with her debut on television in 1995 and is celebrated for her role in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Departures,’ tied the knot with sculptor Izutsu Jun in 2010. However, the fallout from the affair has led both Ryoko and Shusaku to divorce their partners. In a poignant gesture, Ryoko issued a handwritten apology to Shusaku’s family for the pain caused. Shusaku, for his part, resigned from his chef position in the wake of the scandal. Rumors now swirl that Ryoko and Shusaku may be planning a summer wedding, which would mark the actress’s third marriage.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
35 mins ago
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
In a significant stride for regional security, Japan has successfully launched a rocket carrying a spy satellite into orbit. The satellite is designed to monitor military activities in North Korea, strengthening Japan’s intelligence-gathering capabilities. Japan’s Surveillance Leap The H2-A heavy payload rocket, co-developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.,
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs
1 hour ago
Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs
Granblue: Fantasy Relink Demo Released by Cygames, Full Game Launch in February
1 hour ago
Granblue: Fantasy Relink Demo Released by Cygames, Full Game Launch in February
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
35 mins ago
Nikkei Index Soars in Early 2024: A Spotlight on 2024 X Corp
Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering
36 mins ago
Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
1 hour ago
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
14 seconds
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
1 min
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
1 min
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
1 min
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
1 min
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
1 min
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
1 min
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
2 mins
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
2 mins
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
37 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
44 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app