en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Hiroshima’s Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Hiroshima’s Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations

In a world increasingly threatened by nuclear risks, a book titled ‘Heiwa Sengen wo Eigo de Yomu (Read Peace Declaration in English)’ has been released, underlining the urgency of global peace and a nuclear-free existence. Published by Teikyo University Press in December, the volume houses all the Hiroshima peace declarations in English, spanning 1947 to 2023.

The Resonance of Hiroshima’s Legacy

The peace declarations, issued annually by the mayors of Hiroshima on the anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, are a stark reminder of the city’s unyielding commitment. They chronicle Hiroshima’s dedication to recounting the horrors of nuclear warfare and its relentless pursuit of a world devoid of nuclear arms. The book reveals the evolving focus and tone of these declarations, amplifying their enduring plea for peace.

A Tool for Education and Enlightenment

The volume is not merely a compilation of historic documents. It’s a dynamic educational tool that bridges language and cultural divides. With over 400 English-Japanese footnotes, the book serves as a powerful resource for learning English and fostering global citizenship. But beyond the linguistic benefits, it introduces readers to the principles of world peace, provoking reflection on the sanctity of life and the blessings of peace.

A Reminder of the Perils of War

The book further underscores the stupidity of war and the cruelty of nuclear weapons. It serves as a timely reminder of the heightened nuclear threats in today’s world, emphasising the need to remember and learn from the past. This comprehensive collection also includes the history of the peace declarations and the Peace Memorial Ceremony, detailing interruptions such as during the Korean War.

Former mayor Takashi Hiraoka stressed the importance of propagating the experiences of the atomic bomb to work towards disarmament. Yoshihito Okinaga, Chairman of Teikyo University, expressed his hope that the book will inspire readers to contemplate the value of life and peace, and the folly and inhumanity of war and nuclear weapons.

0
Education International Relations Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Shanghai's Pudong District: On the Path to Becoming an International Legal Hub
Shanghai’s Pudong district is making a determined push to establish itself as an international legal hub, with a strategic focus on attracting expert legal talent specializing in foreign affairs. To this end, the district has announced an investment of 1.8 billion yuan over the next three years to attract skilled individuals from a variety of
Shanghai's Pudong District: On the Path to Becoming an International Legal Hub
Exploring Text-to-Speech Browser Extensions for Enhanced Online Accessibility
12 mins ago
Exploring Text-to-Speech Browser Extensions for Enhanced Online Accessibility
Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Spearheads Lifestyle Medicine Symposium: Redefining Healthcare & Promoting Wellbeing
14 mins ago
Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Spearheads Lifestyle Medicine Symposium: Redefining Healthcare & Promoting Wellbeing
Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student
6 mins ago
Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student
High-End Tutors: A Glimpse Into the World of Elite Education
9 mins ago
High-End Tutors: A Glimpse Into the World of Elite Education
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
10 mins ago
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
Latest Headlines
World News
London Knights Secure Ninth Consecutive Win Despite Player Absences
33 seconds
London Knights Secure Ninth Consecutive Win Despite Player Absences
Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA's Richest Race
45 seconds
Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA's Richest Race
N3on's Controversy & O'Malley's Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters
45 seconds
N3on's Controversy & O'Malley's Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters
Missouri Gymnastics Team Launches Season with Record-Breaking Win
51 seconds
Missouri Gymnastics Team Launches Season with Record-Breaking Win
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
5 mins
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
5 mins
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
5 mins
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
5 mins
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
9 mins
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
20 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
24 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
28 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app