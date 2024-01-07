Hiroshima’s Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations

In a world increasingly threatened by nuclear risks, a book titled ‘Heiwa Sengen wo Eigo de Yomu (Read Peace Declaration in English)’ has been released, underlining the urgency of global peace and a nuclear-free existence. Published by Teikyo University Press in December, the volume houses all the Hiroshima peace declarations in English, spanning 1947 to 2023.

The Resonance of Hiroshima’s Legacy

The peace declarations, issued annually by the mayors of Hiroshima on the anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, are a stark reminder of the city’s unyielding commitment. They chronicle Hiroshima’s dedication to recounting the horrors of nuclear warfare and its relentless pursuit of a world devoid of nuclear arms. The book reveals the evolving focus and tone of these declarations, amplifying their enduring plea for peace.

A Tool for Education and Enlightenment

The volume is not merely a compilation of historic documents. It’s a dynamic educational tool that bridges language and cultural divides. With over 400 English-Japanese footnotes, the book serves as a powerful resource for learning English and fostering global citizenship. But beyond the linguistic benefits, it introduces readers to the principles of world peace, provoking reflection on the sanctity of life and the blessings of peace.

A Reminder of the Perils of War

The book further underscores the stupidity of war and the cruelty of nuclear weapons. It serves as a timely reminder of the heightened nuclear threats in today’s world, emphasising the need to remember and learn from the past. This comprehensive collection also includes the history of the peace declarations and the Peace Memorial Ceremony, detailing interruptions such as during the Korean War.

Former mayor Takashi Hiraoka stressed the importance of propagating the experiences of the atomic bomb to work towards disarmament. Yoshihito Okinaga, Chairman of Teikyo University, expressed his hope that the book will inspire readers to contemplate the value of life and peace, and the folly and inhumanity of war and nuclear weapons.