Disaster

GSDF Assists Shika Residents Amid Severe Water Outage Post Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
In a show of resilience and community solidarity, the residents of Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, are facing the aftermath of a series of devastating earthquakes. The Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) from Camp Hisai in Tsu has stepped in to provide much-needed assistance, distributing water to locals grappling with a severe water outage triggered by the seismic events. The distribution began at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Aqua Park Shi-On hot spring complex, a central point in the community.

Emergency Water Distribution Amid Severe Outage

An estimated ten GSDF members, armed with two water trucks, have been tirelessly working to supply water to the affected households. The scale of the water outage is vast, with reports suggesting that almost every home in the area is affected. Residents queued with water bags and plastic bottles, collecting water for essential uses such as drinking and flushing toilets.

Gratitude Amidst the Crisis

Despite the hardship, locals have shown gratitude for the assistance provided by the GSDF. A 75-year-old bus driver expressed his deep appreciation for the support, underscoring the intention to use the water sparingly, a sentiment echoed by many others. The earthquakes have not just disrupted utilities, but also tested the resilience of the Shika residents, who continue to face the challenge with courage and gratitude.

Further Relief Efforts and the Road to Recovery

As the region reels under the impact of the earthquakes, relief efforts continue in full swing. Apart from the water distribution, efforts are underway to mend road cracks and deliver meals across the region. The governor of Ishikawa prefecture has announced the delivery of 36,000 meals, reaching out to even the most affected areas like the city of Wajima, which has been cut off from land routes. The road to recovery may be long and arduous, but the spirit of unity and resilience displayed by the residents and the GSDF holds promise for a return to normalcy in the days to come.

Disaster
BNN Correspondents

