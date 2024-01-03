en English
Energy

Groundbreaking Advancements in Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Groundbreaking Advancements in Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

Imagine a world where the sun’s energy can be harnessed more efficiently, offering a greener alternative to fossil fuels. Researchers at the University of Electro-Communication in Japan have made strides towards this vision by creating a tin perovskite solar cell with a wider bandgap. This innovation could be a game-changer in the development of lead-free perovskite solar cells, priming it for use as a top layer in tandem solar cells.

Tackling the Tin Challenge

The crux of substituting lead with tin in perovskite solar cells lies in the reduced power conversion efficiency. The culprit? The oxidation of tin during the creation process, leading to the formation of tin(IV)-sulfide. This issue has been a significant roadblock in the path of developing efficient, lead-free solar cells.

A Novel Passivation Strategy

To circumvent these challenges, the researchers implemented an innovative passivation strategy. They utilized phenylsilane (PhSiH3) as a reducing agent, which diminished the presence of tin on the surface of the perovskite film. This unique approach resulted in the formation of a siloxane layer, enhancing the hydrophobicity of the surface. The outcome? Improved contact between the tin perovskite absorber and the buckminsterfullerene electron transport layer.

Breaking New Ground in Efficiency

The solar cell, constructed with the new method, comprised a substrate of glass and fluorine-doped tin oxide, a hole transport layer made with PEDOT:PSS, a lead-free perovskite material absorber, an electron transport layer based on C60, a buffer layer, and a silver metal contact. The new structure demonstrated a substantial increase in efficiency, jumping from 3.65% to 5.50% after the passivation treatment. The improvement is credited to faster photoluminescence decay, lower series resistance, and higher charge recombination resistance following the surface treatment.

These developments usher in a new era in solar technology, signaling a promising future for energy sustainability. The research underscores that phenylsilane is effective in mitigating tin accumulation on perovskite films and achieving better contact with the C60 layer, opening up exciting possibilities for further exploration and refinement in solar technology.

Energy Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

