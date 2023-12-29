en English
Fashion

Grand Seiko Unveils Snowflake of Shinshu: A Tribute to Nature’s Beauty and Timekeeping Artistry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST
Grand Seiko Unveils Snowflake of Shinshu: A Tribute to Nature’s Beauty and Timekeeping Artistry

The artistry of timekeeping meets the beauty of nature as Grand Seiko unveils its limited edition Spring Drive sports watch, The Snowflake of Shinshu (SBGE297), an exclusive creation for the GS9 Club Thailand. With its white dial design inspired by the winter wonder of Nagano Prefecture’s Shiojiri town, the watch captures the essence of the sparkling snow crystals and picturesque mountainous landscapes that the region is renowned for.

The Snowflake Dial: A Testament to Nature’s Beauty

The dial’s texture is a testament to the shimmer of snowflakes, achieved through a unique silver plating process. This innovative technique results in a dial that reflects the winter beauty of Shinshu, mirroring the ethereal snow that graces the landscapes of Nagano Prefecture. The dial is further enhanced by a blue ceramic bezel that serves as the 24-hour scale, adding a touch of color to the otherwise white expanse.

Features and Functionality

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Snowflake of Shinshu is a marvel of watchmaking innovation. It includes a GMT function displayed through a golden GMT hand, symbolizing the morning sun over Shinshu and providing an additional time zone for global travelers. The watch is also equipped with a Lumibrite coating for better visibility, a date display, and a power reserve indicator, offering a blend of style and functionality.

The Heart of the Timepiece: The Spring Drive Movement

At the heart of this exceptional timepiece is the Spring Drive movement, a fusion of electronic and mechanical watchmaking that is emblematic of the Shinshu Watch Studio. This distinctive movement allows the seconds hand to move in a smooth, continuous motion, reminiscent of the unceasing flow of time itself. Encased in a 40.5mm stainless steel case, the limited edition watch is marked as ‘1 of 65,’ indicating its exclusivity.

The unveiling of the GS9 Club Thailand final edition celebrates the artistry and innovation that are hallmarks of Grand Seiko’s timekeeping tradition. The Snowflake of Shinshu is not merely a watch but a piece of wearable art, a tribute to the beauty of nature, and a testament to the precision and elegance of Grand Seiko’s craft.

Fashion Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

