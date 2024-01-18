Good Smile Company Opens Pre-Orders for Tsukihime's Ciel Figma

Good Smile Company, a renowned name in the world of collectible figures, has opened pre-orders for its latest offering, an intricately designed figma of Ciel from the visual novel 'Tsukihime -A Piece of Blue Glass Moon-'. The figma is now available for fans based in the US and Canada through the Good Smile Online Shop US, and for international collectors via the Japanese global web store.

Advertisment

Two Editions of Ciel Figma

Collectors have the option of choosing between two editions of the Ciel figma. The regular edition, priced at approximately 9,800 yen or $64.99, includes the figure with hands holding the iconic Black Key swords and three interchangeable facial expressions, providing fans with a chance to display Ciel in various dynamic poses. The DX Edition, a premium offering priced at 12,800 yen or $84.99, features additional accessories that further elevate the figure. It includes Ciel's Seventh Holy Scripture weapon in two forms and a visually striking muzzle flash effect, adding to the figure's dramatic appeal.

Part of a Larger Tsukihime Series

Advertisment

This release is not a standalone offering but part of a more extensive series of Tsukihime figures by Good Smile Company. The company has also released Nendoroids and Pop Up Parade figures of characters from the 2021 remake of the game. The lineup prominently features figures of Ciel, Arcueid Brunestud, and Akiha Tohno, with figures of Kohaku and Hisui also available for fans of these characters. The entire series mirrors the rich narrative and diverse character range of the Tsukihime visual novel, creating a cohesive and immersive collectible experience for fans.

Order Details

Pre-orders for the Ciel figma will remain open until February 29, 2024. The figures are scheduled for release in October 2024 in Japan and will reach North American shores in the first quarter of 2025. The launch of these pre-orders marks an exciting chapter in the journey of Tsukihime figma offerings and is sure to enthrall the global community of collectors and fans of the series.