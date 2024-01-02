en English
Goa University Reintroduces ‘Learn Japanese’ Short-term Course Amid Rising Demand

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Goa University Reintroduces ‘Learn Japanese’ Short-term Course Amid Rising Demand

The School of International and Area Studies at Goa University is reviving its short-term ‘Learn Japanese’ course, aiming to foster cultural understanding and meet the growing demand for Japanese language education. The course, set to commence on February 1, is meticulously designed to stretch over 28 weeks, incorporating 140 hours of instruction. The program extends an invitation to individuals who have cleared Class XII, with an aim to cater to a broad range of interests.

Diverse Learning Objectives

The course is aimed at accommodating various learning objectives. It suits those who envisage higher education in Japan, individuals planning on employment in Japanese companies, or those seeking general language proficiency for travel and business purposes. The course is structured to be taught by a native Japanese speaker, promising an authentic learning experience that will immerse students in the language and culture of Japan.

Accessible Learning Opportunity

With a registration deadline set for January 10 and a course fee of Rs 8,905, Goa University is offering an inclusive and affordable opportunity for those intrigued by the Japanese language and culture. The university’s initiative is a timely response to the increasing interest in Japanese language education, making it accessible to a wider spectrum of learners.

Expected Benefits

Those intending to pursue higher studies, work in Japan, engage in business with Japanese firms, or simply desire to enrich their cultural knowledge stand to benefit from this initiative. The course’s reintroduction not only indicates the growing global interest in Japanese language and culture but also underscores the university’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding and equipping its students with globally relevant skills.

Education International Relations Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

