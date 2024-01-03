en English
Business

GlobalWafers Resumes Full Production in Japan Post-Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
GlobalWafers Resumes Full Production in Japan Post-Earthquake

In the wake of a potent earthquake that rattled Japan’s Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day, Taiwanese powerhouse GlobalWafers Co Ltd, a key player in the semiconductor sector, has swiftly resumed full operations at its Japanese factories. This rapid recovery comes as a sigh of relief for the semiconductor industry, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of integral components for a vast array of electronic devices.

Unfazed by the Quake

With the earthquake prompting immediate safety inspections, GlobalWafers was forced to temporarily halt operations at its five factories located in Japan, including two in the quake-affected region of Niigata. Despite the temporary disruption, the company managed to bounce back swiftly, resuming work after confirming no damage had occurred to its facilities.

(Read Also: Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan)

Ripple Effects

GlobalWafers’ quick recovery is not just significant for the company but has wider implications for the semiconductor industry as a whole. The company is one of the world’s leading producers of silicon wafers, a fundamental building block in semiconductor manufacturing. It is also a crucial supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

(Read Also: South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake)

Financial Impact

Despite the brief work suspension, GlobalWafers has indicated that this incident is not expected to significantly alter its financial outlook. This assurance underscores the company’s resilience in the face of adversity and its commitment to its role as a linchpin in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Business Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

