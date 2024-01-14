en English
Iraq

Global Unrest: Iraq Protests, UN’s DRC Exit, Russian Fire, and Japanese Volcano Eruption

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Global Unrest: Iraq Protests, UN’s DRC Exit, Russian Fire, and Japanese Volcano Eruption

In a series of significant global events, Iraq saw a large-scale demonstration in Baghdad, where hundreds of protestors gathered in Tahrir Square to voice their opposition to the US and Britain’s airstrikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen. The protestors exhibited strong anti-US sentiments, unfurling banners condemning both Israel and the United States. The strikes were in response to the Houthi attacks on ‘Israeli-linked ships’ in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping and supply chains. The Houthi movement has threatened a ‘strong and effective response’ to the US’s continued strikes, escalating tensions in the region.

UN Peacekeeping Mission’s Exit from DRC

Simultaneously, the United Nations peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, has commenced its process of withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The announcement was made by the DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Christophe Lutundula. The mission is set to exit in three phases, with the military and police components departing from the eastern province of South Kivu by April 30.

Fire Breaks Out at Russian Warehouse

Moving to Russia, the city of St. Petersburg experienced a significant fire at a local warehouse. The blaze erupted on Saturday morning at a warehouse owned by Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers. The fire spread across an area of 70,000 square meters, with damages potentially accumulating to 115 million U.S. dollars.

Volcanic Activity in Japan

In another part of the world, an eruption was reported at the Suwanosejima volcano on a southwestern Japanese island. The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed the volcanic activity, which began at 00:22 local time in the Kagoshima prefecture. This eruption marks another noteworthy event in a series of global incidents that continue to unfold.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

