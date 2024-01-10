en English
Japan

Global Seismic Activity Peaks with Series of Earthquakes on January 9, 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Global Seismic Activity Peaks with Series of Earthquakes on January 9, 2024

January 9, 2024, marked a day of substantial seismic activity as a series of significant earthquakes reverberated around the globe. The day’s most powerful event, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, rippled through the southeast of Sarangani in the Philippines. This was followed by a 5.9 magnitude tremor to the west-southwest of Sado in Japan, a 5.7 magnitude quake southeast of Pangai in Tonga, and a 5.4 magnitude quake to the west-southwest of Sola in Vanuatu.

Indonesia and Peru Witness Seismic Activity

Indonesia suffered two jolts of 5.1 magnitude earthquakes, one northeast of Tual and another west-southwest of Teluk Dalam. Meanwhile, Peru’s Santiago de Cao region experienced a 4.9 magnitude quake.

Argentina and Papua New Guinea Shaken

A 4.8 magnitude quake struck west-northwest of Abra Pampa in Argentina while east-northeast of Finschhafen in Papua New Guinea, a 4.6 magnitude tremor was recorded.

Continued Seismic Activity in Japan and Chile

Japan faced another seismic jolt, a 4.5 magnitude to the south-southwest of Sado. Chile also recorded a 4.5 magnitude earthquake south-southwest of Ollagüe. These earthquakes, varied in magnitude and location, underscore the vibrantly active and dynamic nature of the Earth’s tectonic processes.

The seismic activity in Japan was particularly noteworthy. On January 1, 2024, a massive earthquake caused significant destruction and casualties. The seismic intensity, number of victims, and impact on the affected regions were extensively covered. A magnitude-5.8 earthquake occurred in the Sea of Japan between the Noto Peninsula and Sado Island on January 9, 2024, likely an aftershock of the previous quake. No initial reports of damage or casualties were received, but moderate aftershocks were predicted.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of possible sea level fluctuations along the coast. Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. It was advised to plan for aftershocks, vacate multistory buildings, allow additional time for travel, and move away from low-lying coastal areas.

This surge of global seismic activity served as a stark reminder of the Earth’s ever-changing geological framework and the ongoing dance of tectonic plates beneath our feet.

Japan Philippines
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

