G-SHOCK Launches Limited-Edition Mimosa Yellow Watch for International Women's Day 2024

In a vibrant tribute to International Women's Day, G-SHOCK has unveiled the GMA-P2100W, a limited-edition timepiece that encapsulates the strength and spirit of women worldwide.
This special edition, inspired by the tradition of gifting mimosa flowers on this day, features a delightful mimosa yellow color, symbolizing appreciation and recognition for women's achievements.
Inspiration Behind the Design
The GMA-P2100W-7A stands out not just for its eye-catching color but also for its thoughtful design aimed at providing comfort and style. With a slimmer profile and a shortened band length, it caters specifically to smaller wrists, ensuring a snug fit.
The use of bio-based resin for the bezel and band underscores G-SHOCK's commitment to sustainability, marrying environmental consciousness with cutting-edge fashion. Packaged in a special mimosa-adorned box, the watch is as much a piece of art as it is a testament to the brand's ethos of strength and durability.
Aligning with the theme 'Inspire Inclusion' for International Women's Day 2024, G-SHOCK reaffirms its advocacy for recognizing and supporting women from all walks of life. Through its initiatives and partnerships, including collaborations with influential figures and support for women-centric causes, G-SHOCK fosters a culture of empowerment.
The association with remarkable women across various fields who challenge the status quo, such as 3D/CG artist YUKARI, and athletes Aori Nishimura and Sakura Johnson, highlights the brand's dedication to inspiring women to pursue their passions and break barriers.
Empowering Through Time
By launching the GMA-P2100W, G-SHOCK not only celebrates women's achievements but also contributes to a broader discourse on inclusion and empowerment. The watch serves as a symbol of resilience, echoing the enduring spirit of women who strive for excellence in every domain.
As G-SHOCK continues to support emerging sub-cultures and champion the cause of women's empowerment, the brand stands as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging women everywhere to embrace their strengths and aspire to greatness.
As this limited-edition timepiece hits the market, it's not just a celebration of International Women's Day but a reminder of the ongoing journey towards a more inclusive and equitable world. With each watch, G-SHOCK not only honors the achievements of women but also contributes to a narrative of hope, resilience, and empowerment, reinforcing the belief that every woman has the potential to shape her destiny.