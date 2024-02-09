FX and Hulu to Showcase ‘Shogun’ Series with Super Bowl Ad

In a bold move to captivate millions, FX and Hulu, both entities of The Walt Disney Co., have secured a 30-second Super Bowl commercial slot to promote their much-anticipated series 'Shogun'. The advertisement will direct viewers to an online platform where they can indulge in a new 2 and a half minute trailer for the show.

A Symphony of Intrigue and Power

Set in the heart of Japan during the year 1600, 'Shogun' is an adaptation of James Clavell's celebrated novel. This 10-episode limited series has already garnered critical acclaim for its lavish locations, exceptional performances, and a narrative that harmonizes spectacle with intimate moments. Praised for its compelling visuals and engrossing television, 'Shogun' promises a rich, textured, and sensitive grown-up drama.

The series has been described as a grand historical epic, brimming with intrigue, plotting, and conflicts of arms. It follows the journey of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is embroiled in a fierce struggle for his life against his adversaries on the Council of Regents. When an English pilot named John Blackthorne arrives in Japan with secrets that could alter the power dynamics, Toranaga recognizes an opportunity to gain an edge over his foes, including the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

A Star-Studded Cast Led by Hiroyuki Sanada

Featuring the esteemed Hiroyuki Sanada in the lead role, 'Shogun' boasts an impressive cast that brings the complex narrative to life. The series has already achieved a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, a testament to its promising quality.

The show is set to air on Hulu in the United States starting February 27, 2024, with the first two episodes premiering simultaneously. Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in all other territories will also broadcast the series.

Adapting a Literary Classic

The series, which has been in development since 2018, is a faithful adaptation of James Clavell's best-selling 1975 novel. Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo have brought the much-loved story to the screen, with Hiroyuki Sanada not only starring but also producing the series.

Set during a tumultuous civil war in feudal Japan, 'Shogun' follows the isolated yet legendary samurai, Lord Yoshi Toranaga, as he battles for power. The arrival of an English pilot, John Blackthorne, whose ship is stranded in a nearby village, further complicates the already volatile situation.

With positive critical response and eager anticipation from fans, 'Shogun' is poised to make a significant impact when it premieres globally.

As the countdown to the series premiere begins, the Super Bowl commercial promises a tantalizing glimpse into the world of 'Shogun'. With its captivating narrative and star-studded cast, the series is set to deliver an enthralling journey through the power dynamics and intrigues of feudal Japan.