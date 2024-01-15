en English

Japan

Fireball Lights Up Japan’s Sky: A Celestial Spectacle with Sonic Boom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:39 am EST


A significant astronomical event seized Japan’s attention, as a radiant fireball, likely a meteor, streaked across the country’s sky. The event, which took place on the morning of January 15th, 2024, was primarily observed in the Kanto region, leaving eyewitnesses in awe of not only the fireball’s visual spectacle but also an accompanying explosive sound.

The Fireball Phenomenon

The fireball, a term commonly used to describe extraordinarily bright meteors, was seen cascading down the northern sky at dawn. The luminous spectacle is believed to have traveled from the sky above Kanagawa Prefecture towards the direction of Nagano Prefecture. Videos captured the fireball’s brilliant trajectory, illuminating the sky for several seconds before it vanished.

Unraveling the Sonic Boom

Accompanying the streak of light, numerous reports surfaced on social media of an explosion sound. This auditory phenomenon, known as a sonic boom, is indicative of a shock wave from the fireball. As the meteor penetrates the Earth’s atmosphere, it heats up and vaporizes due to friction with the air. This interaction results in a brilliant glow and often a sonic boom, contributing to the overall spectacle of a fireball.

Fireballs: A Window into the Cosmos

While fireballs are not an uncommon occurrence — the Earth regularly encounters material from space — they invariably draw the attention of both the general public and the scientific community. Events like these provide a unique opportunity to study the composition and behavior of celestial objects within our solar system. Their frequency can vary, but each occurrence offers a potential trove of information about the materials that make up our celestial neighborhood.

Japan Science & Technology




