Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts Series Expands with Four New Action Figures

Square Enix, the Japanese video game titan, has unveiled four new additions to its esteemed Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts series.

The latest lineup includes beloved characters Yuffie Kisaragi, Vincent Valentine, Cid Highwind, and the enigmatic Cait Sith accompanied by the cherubic Fat Moogle. These meticulously crafted action figures, inspired by the iconic 1997 PlayStation game's designs, are slated for a phased release from October 2024 to February 2025.

A Symphony of Details

Each figure is priced at 13,200 yen, approximately $88, offering fans an enticing opportunity to expand their collections. The intricate details are not confined to the characters' likenesses alone; each figure comes equipped with an attachable weapon and several interchangeable hand parts, enabling collectors to customize their displays according to their preference.

Yuffie and Cid's figures offer an additional delight - an alternate facial expression plate, allowing collectors to imbue their figures with a variety of moods and emotions. Notably, unlike the previous figures of Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith released in 2022, which courted controversy by including NFT certificates, the new figures make no mention of such digital assets.

Timeless Icons, Reimagined

The Yuffie Kisaragi figure, a nimble ninja and spirited member of AVALANCHE, will be the first to hit the shelves on October 26, 2024. She will be followed by the enigmatic Vincent Valentine, his tragic past etched into his design, available from November 23, 2024.

Cid Highwind, the gruff but lovable pilot, and his trusty airship will join the collection on January 25, 2025. Lastly, the elusive Cait Sith, perched atop the rotund Fat Moogle, will round off the series on February 22, 2025. The Cait Sith figure is particularly noteworthy, as both the character and his Moogle companion come with swappable parts, adding another layer of depth to this collectible.

A New Chapter in Collecting

Square Enix has opened pre-orders for these figures on its Japanese web store, inviting fans worldwide to secure their pieces of this gaming legacy. As the world eagerly awaits these releases, the new Bring Arts figures promise to rekindle the magic of Final Fantasy VII, offering collectors a chance to relive their favorite moments and characters in a tangible, interactive form.

As the clock ticks down to October 2024, the anticipation builds. These figures, steeped in nostalgia yet imbued with modern craftsmanship, encapsulate the enduring appeal of Final Fantasy VII. They are not merely collectibles; they are tributes to a game that has left an indelible mark on the landscape of gaming and storytelling.

With the release of these new action figures, Square Enix continues to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical realms, offering fans a chance to hold a piece of their beloved game in their hands. As the collection grows, so too does the legacy of Final Fantasy VII, its characters continuing to captivate old and new fans alike.

In the end, these figures are more than just merchandise; they are symbols of the enduring power of storytelling, the ability of a game to transcend its medium and leave a lasting impact on those who play it. And as fans eagerly await the arrival of Yuffie, Vincent, Cid, and Cait Sith, they can take solace in the knowledge that a piece of their gaming history is on its way to becoming a cherished part of their present.