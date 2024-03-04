Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Guide: Uncover All Six Sylkis Greens for Piko

In the thrilling universe of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players embark on a quest to clear Barret's name, leading them into the heart of the Corel Region's Chocobo races. Central to this chapter is the necessity to locate Sylkis Greens to prepare Cloud's Chocobo, Piko, for the race, a task that proves to be challenging due to the absence of map markers. This guide elucidates the locations of all six Sylkis Greens, ensuring players can not only feed Piko but also unlock new customization options.

Embarking on the Quest for Sylkis Greens

The adventure begins with the need to collect three Sylkis Greens; however, the total of six hidden throughout the game offers additional rewards. The first can be obtained after a confrontation with thugs near the three Queen's Blood players, leading to the first Sylkis Green. Following this, players must defeat the Queen's Blood players in card matches, then interact with the Card Collector at the House of Cards to secure the second green. The third Sylkis Green involves a chase after a Cactuar in the Bail Jumper's garden, a task that requires agility and precision.

Further Adventures and Challenges

The quest continues with a test of deduction with Conniving Caglio, where players must discern the truth among his students' statements to receive another Sylkis Green. The fifth green requires players to excel in the Desert Rush minigame, aiming for a high score to win Dragon Claws for Tifa. The final green is rewarded upon triumph in the Beast Underground battles, a challenge suited for players at level 28 or above.

Maximizing Piko's Potential

With all six Sylkis Greens collected, players have the opportunity to enhance Piko's racing capabilities significantly. By trading the three additional greens with Esther, players can acquire new gear for Piko, ensuring none of the efforts in collecting the greens go to waste. This strategic upgrade is pivotal for succeeding in the Chocobo races, a critical element in proving Barret's innocence and advancing in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The journey to collect all six Sylkis Greens in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth not only tests players' combat and strategy skills but also encourages exploration of the game's rich world. Successfully feeding and customizing Piko showcases the depth of gameplay available, blending quest completion with the enhancement of player assets. As players continue to navigate the complexities of the game, these challenges underscore the intricate balance between narrative progression and gameplay mechanics, offering an immersive experience that is both rewarding and engaging.