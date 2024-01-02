en English
Disaster

Filipinos in Japan Unharmed Following 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Filipinos in Japan Unharmed Following 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake

The Philippines Embassy in Japan reports no injuries among Filipinos following the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. The quake, which originated from the Sea of Japan side of Honshu, the main central island, prompted some Filipinos to seek refuge in evacuation centers and city halls due to a potential tsunami threat.

Impact on Filipinos in Japan

Philippine Ambassador to Japan, Mylene Albano, confirmed during a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview that while some Filipinos sought shelter in response to the tsunami threat, no injuries have been reported. Approximately 860 Filipinos in Yamagata and 1,000 in Ishikawa Prefecture were affected by the quake.

Tsunami Warning and Aftermath

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued a large tsunami warning for waves up to five meters. This was later downgraded to three meters. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also indicated that the tsunami threat had largely passed about four hours after the quake.

Power Outages and Aftershocks

The region experienced power outages, with about 33,500 households in Toyama, Ishikawa, and Niigata prefectures losing electricity. Since Monday, Japan has experienced 155 earthquakes, including the 7.6-magnitude quake and another over magnitude 6. While the frequency of earthquakes has decreased, six strong aftershocks were still felt on Tuesday.

Disaster Japan Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

