Exploring Local Identity and Environmental Stewardship in Hamaguchi's 'Evil Does Not Exist'

In the hushed whispers of the remote mountainous landscapes near Tokyo, a new cinematic tale of environmental consciousness unfolds in Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's latest film, 'Evil Does Not Exist.' This film traces the life of Takumi, a widower and father clinging to the traditional woodsman lifestyle, and his struggle against a proposed glamping site that threatens the purity of his environment.

Advertisment

A Quiet Contemplation on Nature

Hamaguchi, known for his deliberate pacing and meditative storytelling, presents 'Evil Does Not Exist' as a whispering narrative that speaks volumes about the relationship between humans and nature. The film unravels slowly, mirroring the calm of the mountains and the steady rhythms of Takumi's woodsman life. It is an exploration not just of a single man's plight, but a broader dissection of the tensions between local identity, environmental stewardship, and modern commercial interests.

The Threat of the New

Advertisment

The arrival of the glamping site proposal triggers a wave of concern within this tranquil community. The fear is not just about the aesthetic disruption of luxury tents dotting the landscape, but more critically, about the potential pollution and its impact on the local environment, particularly the pure mountain water. This water is not just a vital source of life, but it is also a key ingredient in a local ramen restaurant, thereby linking the ecosystem's health to the community's cultural and economic wellbeing.

Music and Film: A Symbiotic Relationship

The film's quiet, contemplative nature is further amplified by its musical pairing with composer Eiko Ishibashi's work. Originally conceived as a companion piece to Ishibashi's music, the film has since evolved into a standalone narrative that still carries the echoes of its musical roots. The symbiotic relationship between the film and its soundtrack adds an extra layer of depth to this nuanced exploration of humanity's relationship with the natural world.

In conclusion, 'Evil Does Not Exist' is not just a film; it's a contemplation on the inherent neutrality of nature and the potential for human actions to introduce moral complexities into the natural landscape. The title itself suggests that nature, in its purest form, holds no evil—it is human intervention that often distorts this equilibrium. As such, Hamaguchi's film is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance that exists between progress and preservation, a balance that becomes more important as humanity continues to forge its path in the 21st century.