In a dramatic turn of events at the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) New Beginning in Nagoya, EVIL has claimed the NEVER Openweight Championship title. This victory came after a thrilling match against former champion, Tama Tonga, which was abruptly stopped and then restarted due to an unexpected brawl between factions HOUSE OF TORTURE and Guerrillas of Destiny.

Unexpected Twist in the Match

The original match was barely two minutes in when it was halted due to the unruly brawl. However, the fight was restarted with a new stipulation, transforming it into a Lumberjack Deathmatch. The shift in dynamics added an extra layer of tension and excitement to the event, as the factions watched on from ringside.

Interference Turns the Tide

The match took an unexpected turn when Ren Narita interfered, hitting Tama Tonga with a pushup bar. Seizing the moment, EVIL executed his signature finishing move, EVCIL, and nailed a three-count to secure the win. This intervention was the pivotal moment that ultimately allowed EVIL to seize the NEVER Openweight Championship title.

EVIL's Reign Begins

EVIL's victory at New Beginning in Nagoya marks his third time holding the NEVER Openweight Championship. The former champion, Tama Tonga, had won the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 by defeating Shingo Takagi but had not successfully defended the title prior to losing it to EVIL. As the wrestling community reacts to this shift in power, the future of the NEVER Openweight Championship remains a riveting topic of anticipation and speculation.