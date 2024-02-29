Elden Ring's Future Uncertain: No Plans for Second DLC Yet, FromSoft Hints at Possibilities

Before Shadow of the Erdtree is even out, fans are wondering about a second Elden Ring DLC. Here's what FromSoft has planned for the future. There are no current plans for a second Elden Ring DLC after Shadow of the Erdtree, but the possibility remains open for the future. Still, director Hidetaka Miyazaki doesn't discount the possibility of a second DLC as with Dark Souls 3. Gaps in Elden Ring's lore leave plenty of space open for additional DLC.

Elden Ring's First DLC: A Glimpse into the Future

Elden Ring's first DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is on the way - but already, the question on everyone's lips is, what's next? Since the base game's release in 2022, Elden Ring fans been waiting two years for DLC. That's an unusually long wait for any title, but even more so for a Soulsborne - the first Dark Souls game got its first DLC, Artorias of the Abyss, just over a year after release, and it only took four months between Dark Souls 2 and Crown of the Sunken King. But given the price and promised size of Elden Ring's DLC, it looks like it'll be more than worth the wait. Still, FromSoft fans are insatiable, and are already clamoring for seconds before they've been served their first plate of DLC. So, is there really another course planned after Shadow of the Erdtree? FromSoft has a good answer.

There Are No Plans For A Second Elden Ring DLC - Yet

In an interview with IGN, Elden Ring director and FromSoft president Hidetaka Miyazaki says there are no plans for a second Elden Ring DLC after Shadow of the Erdtree - at least, not yet. "We don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don't want to snuff out that possibility," Miyazaki says. He compares FromSoft's strategy for Elden Ring DLC to Dark Souls 3. While there were no plans for more DLC after Ashes of Ariandel, half a year later, a bigger and better DLC, The Ringed City, was released.

What Elden Ring's Second DLC Could Be About

At this point, it's abundantly clear that Shadow of the Erdtree will explore Marika's origins in the Land of Shadow, centered almost entirely on Elden Ring's Eternal Queen. However, there are still many potential story avenues for a second Elden Ring DLC to explore. If the Land of Shadow exists separately from the Lands Between, what other parallel worlds are there? Elden Ring's harsh Badlands, or the Samurai class' origin in the Land of Reeds, are just as ripe for exploration. In addition, there are many demigods for a second Elden Ring DLC to delve into. Most of Marika's children have their backstories told, explicitly or implicitly, in the base game. However, as with any FromSoft game's lore, they each contain large gaps and inherent contradictions. A second DLC could take the opportunity to tackle some of these lingering questions. The story of Marika's consort Godfrey and his exile into the Badlands would also make for an excellent DLC topic, and would provide a great excuse for Elden Ring to explore a new location.