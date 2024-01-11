en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates

Japan’s weather bureau has forecasted a 40% chance that the El Nino weather pattern will persist until the end of the Northern Hemisphere’s spring. Known for warming ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, the El Nino event can trigger significant weather changes globally. Its influence varies, sometimes leading to increased rainfall in regions like the Horn of Africa, while causing dry seasons in Australia and the Amazon.

Unrest in Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea, an unexpected wave of unrest led to the death of 15 people during looting and arson, following protests. The prime minister of the country has requested citizens to maintain calm and peace.

South Korea’s SK On Plans for LFP Batteries

South Korea’s SK On announced its ambition to begin mass-producing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by 2026. The company aims to supply various automakers with this lower-cost battery chemistry, positioning itself in direct competition with Chinese companies.

Political Tensions in East Asia

Political tensions in East Asia are under the spotlight due to warnings from Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT). The party has raised concerns about the potential threat to regional peace posed by the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te.

China Strengthens Ties with Maldives

China is on its way to strengthening ties with the Maldives as the nations upgraded their relationships during President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to Beijing.

Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Reports Profit Rise

Japan’s Fast Retailing Co, the parent company of Uniqlo, reported a 25% increase in first-quarter operating profit. The rise was driven by robust overseas sales, setting the company on track for a third consecutive year of record earnings.

US Stance on Taiwan’s Elections

The United States has voiced opposition to any external interference in Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections, signaling its stance to China.

Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has ended his 2024 Republican presidential nomination bid. The decision was made citing a lack of momentum and in opposition to the policies and character of frontrunner Donald Trump.

0
Asia China Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
9 mins ago
Saudi Aramco's Price Adjustment: A Strategic Move Amid Global Oil Competition
In the bustling arena of global oil markets, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, is grappling with the challenge of retaining its Asian customers. As competition intensifies, the oil titan has made a strategic move to counteract lower prices offered by rivals. Saudi Aramco has slashed its selling prices to Asia, aiming
Saudi Aramco's Price Adjustment: A Strategic Move Amid Global Oil Competition
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
2 hours ago
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
2 hours ago
Cultural Harmony Unveiled: Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year Kicks Off
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
20 mins ago
N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
30 mins ago
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
2 hours ago
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Latest Headlines
World News
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
11 seconds
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
27 seconds
Illinois Governor Pleads for Halt on Migrant Transports Amid Severe Winter Storm
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
1 min
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
2 mins
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
3 mins
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
3 mins
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
3 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
3 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app