Japan

Earthquake Triggers Medical Emergencies in Japan’s Nanao City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Earthquake Triggers Medical Emergencies in Japan’s Nanao City

In a quake-stricken Nanao city located in the heart of Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, two unfortunate individuals succumbed to cardiac arrest. The seismic event that sparked these medical emergencies was of a significant scale, with preliminary estimates suggesting a magnitude of 7.6. The earthquake, the most potent since 1983 in the region, hit the area on January 1, 2024, leaving a trail of damage and despair in its wake.

The Quake’s Fury Unleashed

Striking the Noto Peninsula with an intensity of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale, the earthquake had a profound impact on the local population. The temblor, which occurred at a shallow depth, hit at 4:10 pm local time, inducing a tsunami and causing substantial structural damage. Evacuation orders were promptly issued, but not before at least 36,000 households were plunged into darkness as power supplies failed. Reports of injuries and collapsed buildings began to pour in, with a minimum of 10 individuals buried under the rubble of their homes.

Waves of Fear

The earthquake’s potent force triggered an alarming tsunami alert along the entire western coastline of Japan. Tsunami warnings, citing waves reaching a terrifying height of 5 meters, were issued, leading to widespread evacuations. The tremors from the quake were not limited to Japan; the effects were felt as far afield as South Korea, Russia, and North Korea. These countries also issued tsunami warnings in response, prompting evacuations.

Rescue and Recovery

The aftermath of the earthquake saw a flurry of rescue and recovery efforts. The cityscape was littered with damaged buildings, while fires raged on, adding to the chaos. Japan’s military was summoned to assist in the large-scale evacuation efforts. As for the tsunami threat, it has largely passed according to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Yet, the citizens of Nanao city, and indeed the wider region, continue to grapple with the trauma wrought by this natural disaster.

Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

